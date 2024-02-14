“Sorry Stephen Curry, You’re Falling Off”: Draymond Green Hilariously Calls Out Warriors Star, Claims Father Time Is Here

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures with forward Draymond Green (23) after making a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has been shooting lights out during his last few outings coming through in clutch situations multiple times which has now become like a second nature to the Chef. Moreover, he has sunk 27 three-pointers, over the last three games making it the fifth time that Steph has shot 27 or more from behind the arc in a span of three games.

Unsurprisingly though, the only one to top Curry in most threes made over a three-game span is Chef Curry himself. He also holds the second, third, fourth, and fifth spot on the list, just adding to his stack of accolades. Taking to his podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show’, Curry’s teammate Draymond Green had something to say about his #30’s recent streak.

Talking about it in detail, Green said,

“Steph, 27 threes in his last three games. That’s the fifth time Steph scored 27 threes over a three-game period. Now, interestingly enough we all think Steph has been shooting lights out…its his worst shooting percentage on threes out of the five times at 56%…..sorry Steph [Stephen Curry] you’re falling off, father time is catching up to you.”



The fact that Curry’s fall in performance also looks better than most of the other athletes in the league shows a lot about the greatness of the Warriors guard. Though Draymond’s comments were clearly ‘ironic’ in nature, the Warrior’s power forward did bring up a pertinent point.

Curry has shot better in the past, shooting over 65% during one such streak and over 59% during another. Curry is also getting up there in age, as the 35-year-old might not have much left in the tank. But with players like LeBron James redefining the limits for ‘veteran players’, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Curry play into his 40s as well. For now, he is almost single-handedly still keeping the team in the league.

Stephen Curry has willed the Warriors back with his shooting

The Warriors are up and running once again. After starting the season strong, Curry and Co. looked completely out of form during the team’s winter arc. With Curry shooting 37% from three in December, a career low, but 40% in January, things have started to look up.

With the Warriors having won their last five outings, many have pointed to Curry as being the driving factor behind the team’s recent success. Clocking in 48.4% from three, the two-way guard has been phenomenal in their recent comeback.

But unfortunately for Steph, the rest of the Warriors cast hasn’t been able to find their footing just yet. Klay has struggled this season, looking sloppy on both ends of the floor. With Kuminga and Green trying to find their footing once again, the team might be able to catch up to the Lakers, who are sitting at the 9th spot in the West.