Despite Dropping 50 Against Miami Heat, Michael Jordan Once Humbly Praised Bulls Teammates for Their Contribution

Michael Jordan received some flak from Scottie Pippen and some of his other Chicago Bulls teammates for trying to undermine the rest of the squad’s contributions in the team’s six title runs in the 90s. However, this recently resurfaced video from 1996 shows that Jordan didn’t have a problem giving his teammates their flowers. One of MJ’s highlight performances came on November 6 of the 1996-97 season when he scored 50 points against the Miami Heat in a 106-100 win for the Bulls.

Advertisement

Even though this 50-point performance made him the star of the show, Jordan did not hesitate to credit his teammates. During the post-game presser, he decided to highlight their role in helping him elevate his game that night.

Advertisement

Jordan scored 18-33 from the field and drained 13 of his 14 free throw attempts in one of his most prolific performances since scoring 53 points against the Detroit Pistons the previous season. After the loss, the Heat fell 32-5 all-time against Chicago, which included the Bulls sweeping them in the playoffs that very year.

Aptly describing Jordan’s game, Heat coach Pat Riley commented, “Michael wanted to make a statement.” Miami’s All-Star center Alonzo Mourning, a defensive force back then, had kept the Bulls in check by adding 33 points and 19 rebounds for Miami.

However, Jordan was the sole star that night. ESPN’s SportsCenter’s reporting of the game was recently resurfaced by The Jordan Rules on X (formerly Twitter). Humbly crediting his teammates’ support for his prolific showing, Jordan can be seen saying, “I don’t think I have to score 50 for us to win in situations like this. This is good that I can extend my game to where some of the guys when they are not in their rhythm, and I am, I can carry the load for a period of time.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rules23Jordan/status/1741693512062751114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jordan was extremely explosive during the game, scoring 26 points in the first half. In the second half, Jordan was all over the floor, scoring open three-pointers and tipping in missed shots of his teammates. In his post-game interview statement, Jordan added, “We didn’t get the normal support from our bench, but I mean we were able to compensate. That’s what a team is all about!”

Advertisement

Jordan was known for such prolific shows during games and had 29 games in his career where he scored 50 or more points. That season, the Bulls were on a phenomenal 69-13 run, eventually winning their fifth chip against the Utah Jazz in 1997.

Jordan praising his teammates was a great boost for their morale

Michael Jordan was undeniably the star of the NBA and the face of the Chicago Bulls franchise at the time. While every spotlight was on Air Jordan, fans often tended to sideline the role of his teammates, who had also played a crucial role in the Bulls’ three-peat campaigns in the league.

Jordan never hesitated to criticize his teammates’ weakness and had infamously claimed that he didn’t care if he ‘broke them.’ While many may glorify Jordan’s attitude, it was not always the most optimal way to ensure solid team chemistry. While many players take time to suit themselves to the NBA, players playing with Jordan could not afford to say the same. In fact, for Jordan, every year was title or bust.

However, some praise and acknowledgment from Jordan after his 50-point game was indeed the boost the Bulls roster needed. For once, Jordan highlighted how his teammates were equally responsible for the Bulls’ dominance. And his adulations were not far from the truth. The 1996-97 Chicago Bulls is still widely considered to be the greatest NBA team ever.