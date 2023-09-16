“13 Was a Big Year for Me!”: Stephen Curry Revealed How ‘Originator’ Dell Curry Received a Double Whammy in the Summer of 2001–02

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and his father Dell Curry pose with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is one of the greatest shooters of all time. But, his rise as a shooter isn’t that surprising especially when you consider his genetics. A member of an elite shooting family, Steph learned the craft from his father, Dell Curry. Speaking to Ahmad Rashad on NBA Rewind, the two discussed just how incredible a shooter Dell was. Here, Steph revealed that the summer of 2001-2002 was a big one for him. Why? Because he finally beat his father in a one-on-one, at the age of 13.

The Curry household has always been deeply competitive. It’s not uncommon to witness them debating about who the best shooter is in the family. As expected, many likely points to Steph. After all, he is considered to be the GOAT in that category. However, Dell always reminds everyone who the original shooter in the family is, referring to himself as the “Originator”. Still, he paves the way for his own kids to surpass himself and achieve greatness.

Stephen Curry recalls the first time he ever beat his father, Dell Curry in a one-on-one

In an interview with Ahmad Rashad, Stephen Curry revealed his summer as a 13-year-old was a huge one for him. The reason being that this was the age he finally managed to get the best of his father in a one-on-one. Playing against him in the driveway, the young Baby-Faced Assassin got one over his retired father.

A huge moment for him, and one that was capped off by the fact that he gave his father a double whammy. In addition to beating him in basketball, Steph managed to beat Dell Curry in golf as well. A great summer for Steph, but a bad one for Dell. Nevertheless, it was surely one that left him proud, as his son had taken the steps to surpass him.

“I was 13 when I beat him for the first time one-on-one. He was retired at that point. So, I had to wait till he truly hung em up on the court before I could really get him. And, he was the type of dad, he wasn’t just gonna let us win. And, 13 was a big year for me, I beat him in a one-on-one in the driveway and also I beat him in golf.”

Since that day, Steph has gone on to scale new heights. His game both on the basketball court and on the golf course evolved. So much so, that he has done what his father could never do, win championships. Fast forward 22 years, and now Curry is undeniably one of the best. A player who can even be considered as one of the all-time greats.

Steph has learned a lot from his father including how to act in a Burger King commercial

Dell Curry prepared his son Stephen Curry well for life as an NBA superstar. Not only did he teach him all the tips and tricks about basketball, but he also taught him about life off the court. This included preparing for things like commercials and advertisements. In fact, he got him started at a young age, as Steph co-starred alongside him in a Burger King advertisement.

It was a sweet and hilarious commercial where Chef Curry showed off his acting skills for the first time. Reminiscing about the same, Steph jokingly believes he should have won an Oscar for his performance.

Steph has a close relationship with his father Dell. It is thanks to him that fans around the world get to see him play basketball.