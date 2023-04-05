Despite Hanging Out $2.5 Billion Worth Celebrities, Shaquille O’Neal Avoided ‘Weirdo’ Kobe Bryant

June 12, 2002; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; (left to right) Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, Lindsay Hunter and Shaquille O’Neal hold championship trophies after winning Game 4 of the NBA Finals at The Meadowlands. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry West had perhaps the greatest summer by an NBA executive in league history when he signed Shaquille O’Neal and traded for Kobe Bryant in the summer of 1996. West knew from the get-go that he had something special in the 17 year old from Lower Merion High School and he couldn’t have been more right.

The Shaq-Kobe tandem went on to win three straight championships and restore glory back to an illustrious franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, those 8 years that they were together would be ones that were marred with the two having quite the tumultuous relationship with one another.

The two superstars would have a relationship that had deteriorated to such a point that Jerry Buss had to make the final call in 2004 and trade Shaq away from the purple and gold.

Also read: Amidst Shaquille O’Neal’s Confusion Over Crypto, Michael Jordan Lost 90+% Of His NFT Value

Shaquille O’Neal admitted to never hanging out with Kobe Bryant

It’s very common for championship teams to have players on the squad be incredibly friendly with one another. Most title teams are built off the back of a great deal of chemistry that is usually acquired through hanging out with one another off the court.

What makes the Lakers’ run from 2000-2002 even more impressive is the fact that their two leaders never hung out with one another. Shaq has hung out with celebrities like Jay-Z, who is worth $2.5 billion, but never once bothered to hit up his Lakers teammate. Shaq admitted that he didn’t because of a singular reason.

“My personal opinion is, how, if you never hung out with somebody, do you know them so well? I never hung out with that dude because the dude is a weirdo.”

Shaq and Kobe’s relationship since then

Shaq has since downplayed their ‘beef’, even claiming that he played up the rivalry to better market himself at the time. He wanted to have his name in the tabloids and the best way to do so was to spark controversies with Kobe Bryant.

Prior to his passing, Kobe and Shaq did eventually bury the hatchet and had a sit-down interview with one another to let their baggage go. Shaq has since established the fact that he always saw Bryant as a younger brother of his.

Also read: Having Given Up On $57 million, Shaquille O’Neal Outlined Why He Despised Michael Jordan’s Shoes