Despite Having a 150-Restaurant Big Chicken Chain, Shaquille O’Neal Revealed His ‘Diet’ 1630 Calorie McDonald’s Order

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as a successful entrepreneur after retiring as a first-ballot basketball Hall-of-Famer. He has built up his $400,000,000 net worth with the help of savvy business decisions and smart investments, which includes owning 150 joints of his own Big Chicken franchise. However, Shaq does have his priorities straight when it comes to eating healthy. In the Big Brain Freeze episode of his Big Podcast, the Diesel revealed how he never lets go of his 1630-calorie ‘diet’ McDonald’s order.

Advertisement

After his hip surgery in March, Shaq is on a rigorous weight-loss journey to improve his health and physique. That explains why the big man has been curtailing his food intake with the 1630-calorie order from McDonald’s.

Shaquille O’Neal reveals the contents of his ‘diet’ order from McDonald’s

Shaquille O’Neal is a big-time foodie and enjoys his cheeseburgers and hot dog meals. During his time in LA, he almost had an altercation with Kobe Bryant for his outrageous diet as a crucial star for the Lakers. However, 19 years following his departure from the Lakers, Shaq has now lightened his diet with this 1630 calories order from McDonald’s. Describing his revised order at the multi-billion dollar food chain, Shaq revealed:

Advertisement

“’When I go to McDonald’s, [my order is] a number one, double cheeseburger and 10 nuggets and a Diet Coke, because I’m on the diet. My order never changes.”

All these items add up to make a 1630-calorie meal. That might be a lot of calorie intake for an average person, but for a 325 lbs man like Shaq, who is on a rapid weight loss journey, it’s not really that much of a calory surge.

The Big Man further pointed out that he never experiments with his orders at his favorite food places. He knows what he likes and therefore, always sticks to it. And even though he owns his own fast food chain Big Chicken, Shaq doesn’t mind eating at McDonald’s.

Shaquille O’Neal has quite a routine for his food in a day

Shaquille O’Neal might no longer be a professional athlete playing in the NBA. However, the 7’1″ legend does engage in a lot of ventures daily and has to take more calories in than an average person daily.

Advertisement

As per Men’s Health, Shaq consumed two club sandwiches, fries, and a pineapple soda before his NBA games. Now that he is retired, most of his meals contain fruits to increase his fiber intake. For protein intake, Shaq loves to intake meat products.

However, the four-time NBA Champion recently started eating vegan food due to various plant-based versions of his favorite food. All in all, Shaq is a true foodie who does love eating delectable cuisines.