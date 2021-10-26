“Steph Curry and I are going to open up an $8000 bottle of wine to celebrate NBA75 celebration”: Draymond Green says they are going to rejoice over Klay Thompson being the 77th greatest player ever

Draymond Green hilariously says him and Steph Curry will celebrate Steph and Klay Thompson’s NBA75 and the latter’s ‘77th’ selection.

Being selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary is an incredible indicator of a player having done wonders on NBA hardwood. Steph Curry, without a doubt, deserves to be among the 75 greatest players to have ever played in the league. In reality, he’s a consensus top 20 player of all time to most analysts and fans around the world.

Klay Thompson on the other hand, is a bit of a tricky one. Though he’s also a 3x champ like Curry and has put up shooting numbers that are eerily close to his, he has never actually reached a level of superstardom that requires you to be a part of the NBA75 list.

Klay took to his Instagram stories for a couple days to show his disbelief over the supposed snub but thankfully, has had a sense of humor about the whole ordeal as well.

Draymond and Steph Curry to celebrate with an $8000 bottle of wine.

Draymond Green recently revealed that, for the second year in a row, him and Steph Curry will be looking to open up an $8000 bottle of DRC (Domaine Romanee-Conti). He would go on to say that him and Steph will be celebrating the latter’s NBA75 selection and put the bottle of wine on Joe Lacob’s tab.

Green would then go on to hilariously claim that they would also be celebrating Klay Thompson’s selection as the 77th best player in NBA history while opening up the bottle of wine.

Draymond says he’s going to get another bottle of DRC wine tonight to celebrate Steph making the 75th anniversary team. For the second year in a row — the bottle’s going on Joe Lacob’s tab. Depending on the year — it’s about $8k a bottle. pic.twitter.com/nIxu9ROgYh — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 26, 2021

For those not in the know, Draymond and Steph Curry made a ‘number 77’ jersey for Klay to commemorate him as the 77th greatest player to have played in the NBA. 77 because the NBA75 list strangely has 76 players due to two players tying in the votes.