“Kyrie Irving Working Overtime To Be Relevant”: NBA Twitter Blasts Mavericks Star For Latest Twitch Rant

Mar 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts during the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has laid into his NBA predecessors and the media for berating him and tarnishing his name on a constant basis.

Kyrie Irving has been the recipient of controversy for the past few years. The Dallas Mavericks guard has constantly found himself in hot water over his stances on contentious subjects.

Uncle Drew has been the face of an agenda run by the media to pin the blame on any similar NBA star who has vocally expressed themself.

As a matter of fact, the former NBA champion was the subject of heated debates in the NBA over the past couple of years. Specifically, over his opinion on the COVID vaccine during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.

He was also reprimanded earlier this year for unintentionally spreading a message that promoted anti-semitism.

Irving’s unwillingness to play games for the Nets, during a period that mandated him to be vaccinated to represent the franchise, posed complications for his former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

With troubles surrounding Irving amplifying, the Brooklyn Nets ultimately traded him this past trade deadline.

Thus, the Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn was brought to an abrupt halt. With Irving now taking his talents to Dallas, the guard has spoken about the controversies surrounding his liberty.

Kyrie Irving tells all!

Kyrie Irving recently appeared on his twitch stream, and needless to say, the 31-year-old didn’t hold back on his assessment of how he is portrayed by the media around him. Irving delved into detail about his perception of him.

Furthermore, he disclosed his insights on how the media made him out to be a “cancer” in the locker room. While also hitting out at how NBA stars from the past constantly disparage him.

Irving said:

“It’s 15 guys on the team, and I’m the one cancer in the room. That’s what it’s portrayed as…these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouths every day”

"It's 15 guys on the team and I'm the one cancer in the room. That's what it's portrayed as…these older, bitter gentlemen and women keep my name in their mouths every day" – Kyrie Irving (h/t @NBA_NewYork ) pic.twitter.com/wFakckwEp1 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2023

Irving’s retort is justified. For the better part of time, the American has been judged and taken the brunt force of the blame for the shortcomings of his previous franchises.

There are more complicated nuances that occur in relation to a roster and franchise than meets the eye. So for something not involved in the events that occur internally to lambast and provide his opinion from a singular lens should be invalidated.

Reaction to Kyrie Irving’s thoughts!

Despite there being an extensive rationale for Irving’s thoughts, NBA supporters didn’t resonate with his comments. A vast majority of them have taken to social media to disagree with and snipe jabs at Irving.

Kyrie when every team he goes to hates him and he eventually leaves on bad terms with coaches, players, fans pic.twitter.com/qHzCZkgq73 — Hoosierplank (@hoosierplank) March 9, 2023

Ain’t nobody been talking about him for a minute bro 😭 he working overtime to stay relevant — Zilo 🍞 (@zZilonga) March 9, 2023

Some of the best reactions can be viewed below. Irrespective of whether you like Irving or not, it’s incredibly strenuous not to accept that he has been made a scapegoat for all the issues that are persistent with his past franchises.

