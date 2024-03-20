Despite Michael Jordan’s Acknowledgement, Skip Bayless Considers Anthony Edwards Comparison Laughable

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has drawn several comparisons to Michael Jordan in recent times because of his style of play. Just a while after Kevin Garnett compared Edwards with a 1984 rookie Michael Jordan, NBA analyst Chris Broussard confirmed that Jordan finds similarities with Edwards’ game. However, contradicting all these takes, FS1 analyst Skip Bayless laughed off these comparisons in the latest segment of UNDISPUTED.

Bayless has always been one of the most prominent defenders of Michael Jordan’s legacy in national media. But watching him shrug off Ant Edwards’ similarities with Michael Jordan might surprise many. The veteran analyst said, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry over this conversation to start with ’cause it is laughable for me to even start with it.”

Anthony Edwards had an incredible night playing against the Denver Nuggets yesterday, scoring 30 points, eight boards, and dishing 8 dimes. However, the Timberwolves fell short of three points against the Western Conference second-seed. On that note, Skip Bayless believes that Ant failed to carry his team to victory, contrary to what Jordan always managed to do for the Bulls.

The veteran analyst added, “Last night, he was not Jordan. Because he had a chance, he had a golden opportunity at home to say, ‘Okay, I got this,’ because he didn’t have any of his big guys.” All of the Timberwolves’ options in big men were out, and it was up to Edwards to carry the responsibility on his shoulders to beat the defending NBA champions. Though Ant played brilliantly in the first three quarters, he slumped in his performance in the fourth quarter by missing all of his four attempts to score, including three 3-pointers.

According to Bayless, Michael Jordan, being the ‘cold blooded killer’ that he was, would never miss out on such a clutch opportunity. As much as Keyshawn Johnson tried to defend Ant in this matter, Skip Bayless would remain unmoved in his opinion. According to him, Jordan would never let go of an opportunity to show up to work, especially after NBA pundits disparaged him for comparisons with MJ before the game.

Anthony Edwards agrees with Kevin Garnett comparing him to 1984 Michael Jordan

Previously, Anthony Edwards appeared quite nonchalant about his comparisons with Michael Jordan in the league. However, lately, the Timberwolves guard has embraced this conversation fondly. In one of the episodes of KG Certified, Kevin Garnett had said that Edwards is very much “like a young, ’84 Michael Jordan.”

When Rachel Nichols asked Ant of this latest comparison, the young star enthusiastically responded, “That’s the OG man. So, whatever he say goes. Anybody that wants to argue with you got to take it up with, got to take it up with Michael Jordan.” In explaining this comparison, Edwards added, “I think he’s right, for sure. ’84 Jordan. He didn’t say ’96, ’97. He said ’84. He’s finding himself. I agree with that.”

Edwards isn’t quite far from reaching the same stats as Jordan, although the rookie Jordan would take the cake in comparison to the Timberwolves guard. Nevertheless, the Timberwolves look quite strong contenders in the postseason, hoping to run deep in the upcoming playoffs.