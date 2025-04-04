“Y’all Made These Guys Millionaires And All They Do Is Lie”: Kevin Durant Retracts Statement On Nick Wright And Chris Broussard

Kevin Durant will go down as one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest to have ever put on a basketball uniform. You don’t get that type of aura without having a killing instinct both on and off the court. KD’s methods are not very subtle. On the court he can beat you with his height, his agility, his IQ, and his jump shot. Off the court? He is a poet with words, especially aimed at those who have wronged him. Well, poet KD has struck yet again.

Advertisement

Nick Wright and Chris Broussard read Durant the riot act on the latest edition of their First Things First program.

The analysts claimed that KD’s failures on the Suns are similar to his failures on the Nets. “Most guys are not built to be player and GM,” said Wright, referencing how Durant had a lot of say in where he wanted to land and who he wanted to be surrounded with. Broussard agreed, but his criticism of the 15-time All-Star came with a sharper bite.

“This is not the same Kevin Durant. This will be the first time a healthy Kevin Durant missed the playoffs,” stated Broussard. Now, as KD’s time with the Suns prepares to end with rumors of a trade, Broussard issued a stern warning to the several teams that are going to bid for his services.

“Buyer beware,” he barked. Broussard and Wright later commented Durant for his contributions to the game thus far. It’s almost as if they know they just poked the wrong dog in the fight. And they were right.

“This is not the same Kevin Durant. This will be the first time a healthy Kevin Durant missed the playoffs.”@Chris_Broussard says buyer beware 👀 pic.twitter.com/5BTdTBn8UU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 3, 2025

Durant responded to a clip of their takes on X (fka Twitter) with as harsh of a comeback as possible. “Y’all made these guys millionaires and all they do is lie to you and make sh*t up out of thin air,” his tweet began. “These guys have #ruined sports.” The post was deleted shortly after.

KD might have know that the tweet would have been a bad look, which is why it was taken down immediately. That said, he has every right to stand up for himself. Broussard isn’t wrong. Durant is now 36 and far from the player he was on the Thunder or later on the Warriors.

But he’s still Kevin Durant. His play in the Paris Olympics prove that he can be a gamechanger for any team. Buyer beware? Yes…beware that you are purchasing greatness.

This isn’t the first time Kevin Durant has fired shots on social media

Durant’s knack for putting down analysts and trolls is just as strong as his game on the court. In the past, he’s taken to social media to let his voice be heard. Once KD got into a shouting match with someone who claimed the EuroLeague was more difficult than the NBA. This is how that went.

“Bro nobody gonna take u serious talking like this man, u trying too hard to be different,” said Durant. When the person tried to push back further, Durant fired back, “U just goin on a tangent now. U win brother. I hope u ordered that euroleague package to support them boys this year.”

Don’t mess with Kevin Durant online. You’ll get bodied.