Despite Reaching the Finals, No Lynx or Liberty Player Among Top 10 Highest Paid WNBA Athletes

The New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx were the best teams in the WNBA’s regular season, finishing as the first and second seed, respectively. They carried that form into the playoffs, wiped the floor with the rest of the field, and are now competing in the Finals for the championship. Although both teams are stacked with talent, neither roster has a player among the top 10 highest-paid players in the league.

In fact, the Lynx has only one player in the top 25 highest-paid players in the WNBA — guard Kayla McBride. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $413,000 contract with the Lynx in 2023 and is the 12th highest-paid player in the league in 2024 with a salary of $208,000.

The Liberty have two players among the top 25 highest-paid players. Breanna Stewart, one of the most decorated players in WNBA history, will earn $205,000 this season, which ranks 15th in the league. It’s an incredibly team-friendly deal, considering she’s a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star, has six All-WNBA selections, two-time champion, and two-time WNBA Finals MVP.

Star guard Sabrina Ionescu is right above her superstar teammate on the list of the highest-paid WNBA players at 14th with a base salary of $205,030. The three-time All-Star is among the finest guards in the league and is arguably worth a lot more than what she’s paid.

Despite neither team having a player in the list of top 10 of the highest-paid stars, both franchises are among the top five in payroll. The Liberty are third at $1,458,716, while the Lynx are fifth at $1,455,929, showcasing that they may not have one highly-paid player, but have a roster full of stars on a relatively good contract.

Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA?

Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young is the highest-paid player in the NBA with an annual salary of $252,450. Seattle Storm veteran Jewell Loyd is second on the list with $245,500.

The Phoenix Mercury has two players in the list of the league’s top-five highest-paid players. Forward Kahleah Coopers ranks third with $245,000, while three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi is fifth with $235,000. Dallas Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale sits between them at fourth with a salary of $242,000.

Reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson earns $200,000 a year, which is tied for 17th alongside Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix Mercury’s Natasha Cloud, Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins, and her Aces teammate Kelsey Plum.

The Mercury, Sun, and Storm have three players in the list of the top 20 highest-paid players in the league, but none made it to the WNBA Finals, showcasing what a terrific job the Lynx and Liberty’s front office have done in building their rosters.