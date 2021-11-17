“Stephen Curry is the reason the Warriors are so hard to defend!”: Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the team offense, after beating the Nets 117-99

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about Stephen Curry and how he’s the key reason behind the team offense being so tough to guard

The Golden State Warriors are 12-2 to start the season, taking the #1 spot in the NBA. They are leading the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, rebounds per game, assists per game, and more. Tonight, they beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99. This comes in a contest, which was considered to be their hardest challenge of this new season.

Stephen Curry led the way, scoring 37 points and grabbing 7 rebounds while shooting 9/14 from the deep. The Warriors, after trailing in the first quarter, stormed their way back in the 2nd and especially the third quarter. They outscored the Nets 35-17 in the third quarter alone and established a lead as big as 28 points. After the game, Steve Kerr sat with the media, and talked about the same.

“Having Stephen Curry is what makes the Warriors unguardable”: Steve Kerr

Anyone who has been keeping up with the Golden State Warriors already knows what Steve Kerr said tonight. When asked what makes the Warriors’ system so hard to defend, Kerr replied and said,

“Steph Curry. Steph is… There has never been anybody like him. He’s an offense just by himself. He’s going to pull defenders to himself even when 35 feet away from the hoop. Then it’s just a matter of putting smart people like Draymond, like Andre, and many others, who are going to take the defensive attention Steph gets, and make plays. The way Steph can be dominant on and off the ball is what makes him so unique. There is no body in the league, or ever was, who can do it like he does.”

Kerr is right on the money. Stephen Curry is the backbone of the Warriors, and with him around, it is hard to imagine the Warriors losing games often.