Marcus Smart Confident Luka Doncic-Led Lakers Can Compete in Crowded West

When a team has Luka Doncic pulling the strings, it’s naturally expected to compete for a title. That’s why the Los Angeles Lakers brought him on board earlier this year. They expect him to be the man who brings championship glory back to LA. To support the Slovenian, the Lakers have also added reinforcements in Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, both of whom had high praise for Doncic.

Advertisement

In his first interview after being acquired by the Lakers, Smart described how Doncic played a role in bringing him to the team. He also stated that with him now on the roster, the idea of going up against a stacked Western Conference does not feel too daunting.

The Rockets are surging, having transformed themselves with the addition of Kevin Durant. They have firmly entered the title contender tier. The Nuggets, led by Jokic, remain elite and have not lost their grip at the top. Reigning champions Oklahoma City, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a loaded young core, will be aiming to go back-to-back. Minnesota and Dallas are not going anywhere either.

This is the most stacked the West has looked in a long time. From top to bottom, there are 10 to 12 teams capable of making serious playoff noise. In this level of competition, staying healthy and consistent will be crucial, and Smart has full faith in the Lakers.

“I think we stack up right there with the best of them. And I think our ceiling is high. If we all lock in, come do what we’re supposed to do, we can have a real good shot,” he said earlier today. Smart’s confidence in the roster is rooted in the balance the team now has across offense, defense, veteran leadership, and depth. And that belief is not unfounded.

Marcus Smart on the Lakers’ place in the West next season: “I think we stack up right there with the best of ‘em … I think we have no ceiling” pic.twitter.com/GNZ6PYbFuB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 23, 2025



The Lakers have upgraded their roster to be a championship-caliber team. As always, it’ll come down to how well they play throughout the season and whether the key pieces can stay healthy, but on paper, they are one of the strongest teams in the league.

Ultimately, it all revolves around Doncic, who will have a lot to prove in the upcoming season. He is surely eager for a fresh opportunity after being shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks. The 26-year-old has also gotten into better shape this offseason. It is the beginning of a new era for the Lakers. And with LeBron James still on the roster for now, they are built to compete right from the start.