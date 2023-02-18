Karl Malone Net Worth: 2023 Dunk Contest Judge’s NBA Salary, Marital History, and More

Karl Malone was in attendance for the Louisiana Tech vs. University of Louisiana at Lafayette basketball game on Dec. 14 4e9a6023

How much is Karl Malone worth?

Karl Malone Net Worth $55 Million Born 24 July 1963 Age 59 Height 6ft 9″ Nationality U.S. Citizen Marital Status Married Last Updated 18th Feb 2023

Introduction

Karl Anthony Malone was born on 24th July 1963. Youngest of nine children, Karl lived on a farm with his single mother, Shirley. His father left his mom and siblings to go raise a family with another woman. However, his dad committed suicide when Karl was just 3 years of age.

Known as ‘The Mailman’, Malone spent 19 years in the NBA. Out of those 19 years, Karl played for the Utah Jazz for 18 seasons and formed a formidable duo with his teammate John Stockton. After retirement, he joined Louisiana Tech University as a coach and then later joined as a coach for the Utah Jazz.

Education

He attended Summerfield High School. There he led his basketball team to three consecutive Louisiana Class C titles from 1979 to 1981. After finishing high school, Malone joined Louisiana Tech University to stay close to home. Karl couldn’t join the Bulldogs till his sophomore season, due to low grades in his freshman year.

During his three seasons as a Bulldog, Malone led the school to its first NCAA Tournament, where they went all the way to Sweet Sixteen. He was named an All-Southland selection in all of his three years.

Karl Malone NBA Career(1985-2004)

Karl Malone was selected as the 13th pick in the 1985 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. Right from the get-go, Malone started showing his impact on the team. In 1988, Karl earned his first All-Star selection. In his 2nd All-Star Game in 1989, Malone was named the All-Star Game MVP. He won his 2nd All-Star MVP in 1993 when he shared the honors with his Jazz teammate John Stockton.

Malone earned 2x MVP honors, with the first one coming in 1997 and the second in 1999. Karl and John Stockton led the Jazz to the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, only to lose to Michael Jordan and the Bulls.

Karl retired from the NBA as a 2x MVP, 2x All-Star MVP, and 14x All-Star, with 14x All-NBA selections, and 4x All-NBA Defensive selections. He holds the record for 3rd most points in NBA History at 36,928 points.

Malone NBA Career Earnings

In his 19 seasons in the NBA, Karl Malone earned just over $104 Million. Most of his earnings came from the 4-year, $66.5 Million contract he signed in 1999.

Karl Malone Net Worth

Despite earning over $104 Million in the NBA, Malone’s net worth is nowhere close. As per various sources, Malone’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $55 Million.

The number may be higher, considering he has earnings from his various restaurants and motor dealerships.

Awards and Achievements

Karl Malone made massive contributions to the NBA. Here are some memorable moments from his basketball career:

Inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 for his NBA career

Inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 again for being a part of the 1992 United States Men’s Olympic Basketball Team

2x MVP(1997,1999)

2x Olympic Gold Medalist(1992,1996)

14x All-Star

2x All-Star Game MVP

14x All-NBA

4x All-NBA Defensive Team

NBA’s 3rd Highest Scorer

NBA Leader in Free-Throws Attempted

NBA’s Leader in Free-Throws Made

Named in NBA’s Top-50 List in 1997

Named in NBA’s Top-75 List in 2022

Personal Life

In 1990, Karl Malone married 1988 Miss Idaho USA Kay Kinsey. Together, they have four children, one son, and three daughters – K.J. Malone, Karlee Malone, Kadee Malone, and Kylee Malone. K.J. became an NFL player.

However, he has three more kids with two more women. He impregnated Gloria Bell when she was just 13 and he was 20. They had a son, Demetress Bell, who played in the NFL for five seasons.

He also had twins with Bonita Ford when she was just 17—a daughter and a son named Cheryl Ford and Daryl Ford. Cheryl became a professional basketball player in the WNBA, and Daryl played basketball for Louisiana Tech University.

