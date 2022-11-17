Despite Steve Kerr’s Famous Speech, Bronny James and his High School Teammates Faced Gun Violence as TMZ Uncovered

Bronny James is ranked No. 43 nationally, according to the 247Sports.com composite recruiting database. Syndication The Augusta Chronicle bron

Bronny James’s perception in the eyes of NBA scouts has improved dramatically over the last year or so. Initially, many feared that he would barely be good enough to be a role player in the NBA.

Fortunately for LeBron James’s eldest son, that perception is no more. No, now scouts have reportedly been far more optimistic about his skillset, and why wouldn’t they?

He has a very good feel for the game, decent height at 6’3” already, with some serious muscle on him. And of course, all the explosive athleticism to make the James family beam with pride.

And to top it all off, he has been reported to be very much coachable, perhaps the most important trait in any young prospect.

With everything considered, Bronny’s future is looking incredibly bright. But what many may not know is, there was a chance it all ended before it even began.

Let’s dive into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Karl-Anthony Towns Tapped-Out”: NBA Twitter Revisits Ben Simmons Putting Wolves Big Man Through Chokehold

Bronny James and Sierra Canyon had to run out of a basketball game with time left on the clock because of potential gun violence

Sierra Canyon had recently visited Wise High for a basketball game. And for the most part, the game was going well… until this happened.

Weird scene in D.C. at Wise High against DeMatha. The game was stopped early. Sierra Canyon (playing as CBC) ran off the court. Sources are saying a fight broke out in the stands and “gun” was yelled, which prompted the frantic ending.pic.twitter.com/DAQ45v0A7x — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) October 30, 2022

Frankly, there aren’t many things in the world scarier than the threat of losing your own life, especially so when you least expect it.

Thankfully, it was later reported that all the players had made it back to the hotel safe and sound. And we sincerely hope no other children were hurt amidst all this chaos either.

However, things could have turned out a lot worse very easily, something that opens up a much larger conversation, something Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a very personal connection with.

Steve Kerr’s speech on gun violence in schools shook everyone listening

Steve Kerr’s father was tragically killed during an uprising by a group of students with political motives, along with other personnel. He was shot through the head, despite being just a lovable professor, at the American University of Beirut.

There is no real way to sugarcoat that.

But why is this important?

Well, because it shows that Steve Kerr knows what families of school shooting victims go through. And on May 25th of this year, he couldn’t hold his silence any longer.

It’s a shame that someone who is in the sports field needs to speak out in the realm of politics to help fix an issue so fundamental. And yet, it still goes on today.

We sincerely pray this doesn’t last much longer.

Also Read: “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Been Playing Like Michael Jordan in 1988″: NBA Twitter Cannot Stop Gushing Over 6ft 6” Guard Post Clutch Performance