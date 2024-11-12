Despite the Flak Doc Rivers is Drawing, Shaquille O’Neal Questions Whether Bucks Coach Deserves the Blame

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the subject of conversation because of their disappointing 2-8 record to start the season. Fans and analysts alike have blamed Bucks head coach Doc Rivers for the team’s struggles. Milwaukee’s holds a 20-27 record since Rivers became the head coach. On the other hand, the Bucks were 30-13 under Adrian Griffin. Amid criticism directed at Rivers, Shaquille O’Neal came to his defense.

Advertisement

During an episode of ‘The Big Podcast’, Shaquille O’Neal defended Rivers despite his tough start this year. He ignored the criticism that the onetime champion head coach is facing. Shaq questioned whether Rivers is really responsible and said,

“Is it really his fault?”

Milwaukee didn’t live up to expectations last year. The first season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard pairing up was a failure. This was largely because the Bucks suffered a first-round playoff exit, their second consecutive time doing so. Giannis was injured during said playoffs, which led to the teams unfortunate exit.

Shaq argued that last year’s setback should have lit a fire under the superstar duo. It worked, Giannis and Dame have been playing great basketball, but the results haven’t come with that great play. The team originally brought in Rivers to bolster their defense. That hasn’t quite worked out this season, with the Milwaukee team ranking 22nd in defensive rating. The Bulls, Hornets, Pistons, and Nets are all better than them defensively, which is a surprise.

Shaq is in the obvious minority when it comes to defending Rivers this season. Gilbert Arenas bashed the Bucks’ head coach for his lack of success in Milwaukee. “You are 24th in your last 41 games and Doc said he never failed as a coach, what the f**k do you call this? The f**k do you call this…You have the 24th-best record since you’ve been coaching, with that team,” said Arenas.

Rivers’ offensive and defensive philosophies aren’t ideal, but he isn’t the sole reason for the team’s struggles. Apart from Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the team has not played well.

Bucks have been disappointing in the 2024-25 season

In the offseason, Milwaukee made key additions to their team despite being in the second apron. They signed Delon Wright, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. to minimum contracts. The trio of defensive-minded players were brought in to bolster the team’s defense and be impactful. But none of them have impacted the defense much.

Aside from Lillard and Antetokounmpo, the rest of the Bucks roster hasn’t been impressive. Brook Lopez has visibly regressed. The once-impactful veteran is playing the worst basketball of his career, averaging 9.0 points per game on 39% shooting from the field. It doesn’t help that Khris Middleton is out as he recovers from two ankle surgeries in the offseason.

Milwaukee has pigeon-holed themselves with the roster that they’ve constructed. Rivers along with Bucks general manager Jon Horst are both deserving of blame for the team’s failures. It’ll take a massive turnaround for the team to make a comeback. If results don’t improve, the Bucks might be in big trouble.