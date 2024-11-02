“What the F*** Do You Call This?”: Gilbert Arenas Livid at Doc Rivers’ Bucks Stint

After losing 99-122 to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks are on a four-game losing streak. In what seems to be a continuation of last season’s poor form, the Bucks are struggling to find their grip early into the league. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes that Doc Rivers is responsible for Milwaukee’s current woes.

Advertisement

Arenas discussed Rivers’ record since taking over the head coaching responsibility in Milwaukee on Gil’s Arena. He then blasted the 63-year-old for not being able to figure out the winning formula with two future Hall of Fame players on the team.

He outlined how the Bucks were the #2 ranked team in the East and one of the favorites to win the title when Rivers took over in January. However, their record took a nosedive under Rivers’ tenure and they even ended up crashing out of the first round.

Rivers is 19-22 since he joined the Bucks, which puts him in the 24th position in the league.

Therefore, Arenas lost his cool after Rivers was seen boasting about how he has never failed as a coach. Agent Zero lashed out, “You are 24th in your last 41 games and Doc said he never failed as a coach, what the f**k do you call this? The f**k do you call this…You have the 24th best record since you’ve been coaching, with that team.”

Arenas also praised Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for doing everything they can for this team.

"Doc said he never failed as a coach… WTF do you call this then?!" Gil Arenas destroys Doc Rivers' current tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/NRy1BfDZNJ — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 1, 2024

The Greek Freak is averaging 30.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists so far this season. He is also shooting at an impressive 65.6% from the field.

Lillard, on the other hand, had a disappointing outing against the Grizzlies, shooting just 1 of 12 for his four-point performance. Despite that, he is averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

But apart from these two, Milwaukee is a complete disaster on the floor.

Doc Rivers can potentially lose his job

The Bucks are getting weaker by the day. At the beginning of the season, Rivers was confident about his team. He claimed that they’ve had enough time to play together and understand each other’s game, which will produce results in the season. So far, everything has gone against his prediction.

Last season, the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin even with a 30-13 record. At this pace, Rivers will be lucky to end up anywhere close to that mark. Eventually, it might lead to him being fired.

Another issue that he needs to focus on is that players tend to leave their teams if they don’t see a bright future.

In this scenario, several rumors are erupting about Giannis looking for a trade. The Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets, and the Brooklyn Nets are some of the teams that are frequently mentioned in the rumors. If Giannis ends up leaving Milwaukee, it’ll be seen as another blow to Rivers’ coaching legacy.