Detroit Pistons – the only team to feature in both the highest and lowest scoring games, winning both of them

Detroit Pistons of today are just a small market team – they are actually a fallen giant.

In the 50s and up until the early 2000s, the Detroit Pistons were a force to be reckoned with. They had many great players put on their jerseys and hold their opponents in a chokehold (sometimes literally). They have always prided themselves on being a great defensive team, and one such example is their lowest-ever ever scoring game. They played against George Mikan and the Minneapolis Lakers, and they won the game, 19-18. Yes, 19 points in 4 quarters. Klay Thompson scored more than that in a quarter.

At that time, there was no shot clock, so to stop the marauding Mikan (who had 15 points out of the 18 Lakers points), they just held on to the ball until the end of the game. For good measure, it was games like this that brought the advent of the shot clock. On the flip side, they also featured the highest-scoring game ever, against the Nuggets.

This time around, they let the defence go, and went all-out attack. It was a duel until one got tired first. Three overtimes later, the Nuggets fell short again, and the Pistons won that game too. Both of history’s most important games were won by the team from Detroit. This is the same team that now languishes almost at the bottom of the table every single year.

Detroit Pistons will look to recapture their former glory – Cade Cunningham may be the guy to take them there

Whatever happens in the league, ardent followers know the history of the once great Pistons. They were the reason why the undisputable G.O.A.T did not have a couple of more titles, and for good reason. The team was a bruiser crew that also knew how to play basketball. A complete 80s team, led by their very own point guard, Isiah Thomas,

Detroit is also the team that stopped Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal from winning 4 in 5 years. The modern-day Bad Boy Pistons recreated history by stopping Mj’s protege from reaching his 6th crown. With the heritage of the city and the team, the Pistons will look to be great again. They’ve tried with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, but things did not click.

However, with young and exciting talents like Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, spearheaded by veteran guard Kemba Walker, the glory days may be around the corner. Or maybe some miles from their current state, but things are looking up. They just need that luck again, like how they struck gold with Ben Wallace.

