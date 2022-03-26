“Deuce Tatum is always trying to attack me!”: Marcus Smart reveals his love-hate relationship with Jayson Tatum’s son

Marcus Smart says he felt Deuce Tatum slapping him while inbounding the ball but it didn’t surprise him given their love-hate relationship.

There isn’t a better comeback story than the Boston Celtics this season. Despite a bumpy start to the season at the bottom of the table, they’re a Top 4 seed in the east right now. In all of February and March, they have only suffered 3 losses. This achievement is not talked about enough.

Jayson Tatum and co are blowing out contenders with top-notch defense while solidifying their position in the title run. They are only 1.5 games behind top-seeded Miami Heat after the 28-point victory over Utah Jazz. They deserve an apology for all the slander that came their way earlier this season.

Amidst all this, however, their die-hard fan Deuce Tatum was always present court-side to lift their spirits.

Marcus Smart describes his relationship with Deuce Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Deuce Tatum are arguably the cutest father-son duo in the NBA right now. The two are always spending quality time with each other on and off the court. During the NBA bubble in Orlando, JT read to Deuce before bed on face time every night. Naturally, he has a close relationship with Tatum’s teammates as well.

Deuce’s dynamic with Marcus Smart is an interesting one. With just under a minute left in the third Smart was inbounding the ball. Tatum Jr leaped up to hit the Celtics guard from behind. Understandably, Smart didn’t pay attention as the clock was running.

After the game, he revealed that he saw it coming as Deuce never misses an opportunity to hit Smart when he is around.

“Me and Deuce got a love-hate relationship” Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, tried to hit Marcus Smart during an inbounds play 😂❤️ (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/qpCEJ9ugDz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2022

“No, I did, I was actually expecting it. Deuce is always trying to attack me anytime I come around him. And that’s just who he is. You know I love Deuce so we take it.”

Unlike Tatum, Smart’s brilliance isn’t always reflected on the stat sheet. However, he is invaluable to the Celtics. Only Deuce can get away with taking a hit at Smart during the game.

