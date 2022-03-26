Basketball

“Deuce Tatum is always trying to attack me!”: Marcus Smart reveals his love-hate relationship with Jayson Tatum’s son

"Deuce Tatum is always trying to attack me!": Marcus Smart reveals his love-hate relationship with Jayson Tatum's son
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
“We have no idea what the Celtics are doing on defense”: Donovan Mitchell confided in the Dwyane Wade on how clueless he was of how to tackle Jayson Tatum and company
Next Article
“Draymond Green can’t play without Steph Curry or any superstars”: Warriors DPOY scores just 4 points and commits 5 turnovers in 4th consecutive loss without Curry
NBA Latest Post
“LeBron James hasn’t averaged 30 points since he was 23 years old”: How the Lakers superstar has reached a new prime 14 years later
“LeBron James hasn’t averaged 30 points since he was 23 years old”: How the Lakers superstar has reached a new prime 14 years later

LeBron James is currently averaging 30 points and leading the scoring title race; a point…