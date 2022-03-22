“Jaylen Brown is Black Panther, Jayson Tatum is Vision, I’m Spider-Man”: Grant Williams hilariously assigns a Marvel character to each member of the Boston Celtics

After the clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Grant Williams went on to assign every Boston Celtics teammate of his with a Marvel character.

The Boston Celtics have been on a roll lately. Currently one of the hottest teams in the league, Jayson Tatum have managed to win 22 out of their last 26 games, defeating some powerhouses like the Sixers, the Heat, the Nets, the Nuggets, the Grizzlies, and the Warriors during this span.

Tonight, the Cs put on yet another incredible team performance at the Paycom Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite giving away 123 points, Ime Udoka’s boys managed to win the contest by 9 points.

The All-Star duo of JT and Jaylen Brown had yet another sensational performance, putting up 36/7/6 and a 25-point performance, respectively. However, it was Grant Williams who had one of the best outings of his career. Playing a total of 37:50 minutes, Williams went on to record the first-ever 20-point, 10-rebound double-double of his career.

Grant Williams had his first career 20/10 game tonight. He’s shooting 49.1% on corner threes this season. Underrated part of the Celtics success. (Submitted by @sammy_hall5) pic.twitter.com/NOZHBz1wxZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 22, 2022

Also Read: Dennis Rodman exposes Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich’s authoritative nature

After a spectacular performance, Grant went on to give a hilarious interview where he assigned each and every Celtic with a Marvel character.

Grant Williams likes to be called Batman but assigns himself Spider-Man

During the postgame presser, Williams read out the entire list of players and the character he had assigned them from his phone. The character he gave to the respective teammates were:-

Marcus Smart – The Incredible Hulk

Al Horford – Captain America

Jaylen Brown – Black Panther

Aaron Nesmith – Drax

Sam Hauser – Hawkeye

Luke Kornet – Groot

Nick Stauskas – Ant-Man

Rob Williams – Thor

Daniel Theis – Captain Marvel

Jayson Tatum – Vision (most powerful, most important)

Payton Pritchard – Quicksilver

Matt Ryan – Star-Lord

Mailk Fitts – Dr. Strange

Brodric Thomas – Rocket

Derrick White – Iron Man

Grant Williams – Spider-Man

Ime Udoka – Nick Fury

Grant Williams assigned Marvel characters to each member of the Celtics. @Grant2Will 😂 pic.twitter.com/oKeU3DAVw6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 22, 2022

Also Read: Nets’ Kevin Durant gasses up the Grizzlies’ star, compares him to Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson

It is pretty safe to say that Grant Williams is a huge fan of superheroes.