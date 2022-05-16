“Deuce Tatum will be swimming in Miami, whereas Giannis Antetokounmpo will swim in Cancun”: NBA Twitter reacts as Jayson Tatum’s son talks about enjoying in Florida as the Celtics advance for the ECF

As Jayson Tatum and the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Deuce Tatum talks about his swimming plans in Miami.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics displayed a lot of character as they went on to defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 in Game 7, to qualify for the Eastern Conference Finals despite being down 3-2 earlier in the series.

As his father will go on to play the ECF against the Heat, Deuce Tatum shares his big plans for Florida starting from May 17th.

Also Read: True shooting percentage reveals the struggle of two best players in the league against Jayson Tatum and co

During the postgame presser, JT’s 4-year-old son was asked whether he was excited to travel to Miami with his father or not. To which, Deuce revealed how he looked forward to swimming in the south Florida metropolis.

Deuce is ready to go swimming in Miami 🏊‍♂️😄 pic.twitter.com/YHRuM4cGEe — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Deuce Tatum reveals his swimming plans in Miami

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

How could one hate Deuce Tatum? pic.twitter.com/zSvXtCDTXg — 🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 (@mannymaxwell5) May 15, 2022

Deuce Tatum, already an absolute natural in the media room 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HZBaLDBAgK — 954 Collection (@954collection) May 15, 2022

Going to see Grampa Bam pic.twitter.com/H13RwSuCdr — Chad Weaver 🔥🏀 (@RealChadWeaver) May 15, 2022

Deuce will swim in Miami

Giannis will swim in Cancun — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) May 16, 2022

Deuce Tatum is a national treasure and needs to be protected at all costs https://t.co/tENUB92ZHW — Dan Miller (@D_Miller_) May 16, 2022

Also Read: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career

The Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, a rematch of the 2020 Orlando Bubble ECF. Without a doubt, the upcoming series is going to be an entertaining and nail-biting one.