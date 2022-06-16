“Anthony Edwards owes professional Madden player $22,000”: Timberwolves star refuses to pay up after losing a Madden bet

Anthony Edwards may be dunking over people in the NBA world, but in terms of his Madden gameplay, he may be a little lacking when it comes to skill.

Edwards showed some real improvement in his sophomore year in the NBA. After some flashy performances as a rookie where he highlighted his incredible athletic ability, Edwards found a way to improve on his game.

He improved in basically every stat. His ppg went up from 19.3 to 21.3, his assists totals were up from 2.9 a game to 3.8, and he shot the ball at a much better clip, improving from 48.8% to 52.7% from the field and 32.9% from three to 35.7%.

The Timberwolves also improved on their win total because of Edwards’ improved play. They went from a lottery team in 2020-21, winning only 23 games to making the playoffs and giving the number one seeded Phoenix Suns a real run for their money, taking them to six games.

If Anthony Edwards doesn’t win Dunk of the Year, we riot 😤 pic.twitter.com/Vuq6TI3wm8 — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) June 11, 2022

Anthony Edwards refused to pay for a lost Madden bet

Edwards likes to play a lot of Madden, and once in 2021 he got mixed into a battle with a professional Madden player, and it didn’t end too well.

Youtuber AB Got Game slammed Edwards for not paying him $22,000 after losing out on multiple bets. He said he even had the proof to go along with it.

The Tweet has since been deleted, but here’s what he had to say, “NBA rookie Anthony Edwards is down bad…dude owes me 22K and blocked me on everything. Please make this go viral. This is some real scumbag shit. (Also I have audio/video recording of EVERYTHING).”

AB also admitted that his Tweets and expose weren’t about the money but rather to protect future gamers from getting scammed like this.

“Bro this isn’t about me getting the money. I’m tryna save y’all from playing this millionaire pro athlete for money and losing and paying him, even though he prob won’t pay you if he loses.”

You can view the screenshots of their text conversations here, but it doesn’t look too good for the Timberwolves star. Hopefully, he eventually made good on his word and paid AB back.

Twitter Has Mixed Feelings After Pro Madden Player AB Got Game, Shared Texts From T-Wolves Anthony Edwards Betting Him $22k To Play But Not Paying Up After Losing (Tweets-Vids-Texts) https://t.co/LLl8qQ4oE3 pic.twitter.com/XcoqXdm0mJ — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 10, 2021

