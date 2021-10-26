“Ja Morant is the real jewel of the 2019 Draft Class”: Chris Broussard explains why he snubs Zion Williamson to name the Grizzlies guard as the best player of the 2019 Class

Chris Broussard dishes out huge compliments to Ja Morant amid his recent performances, while terming the Grizzlies star as the “real jewel” of the 2019 Draft Class over Zion Williamson.

Ja Morant is one of the most explosive players in today’s league. Being the fiery guard he is, Morant is surely one of the best young talents in the league. Despite being only 22-years-old, the Memphis Grizzlies highflyer is already the leader of his team, who has proven to be amongst the top players in the NBA. No doubt, he’ll be one of the future faces of the league.

And entering his third regular season as an NBA pro, Morant has really been performing his mind out. In only his first three games of the 2021-2022 season, Ja has put up 35 points, 8 assists, 3.7 rebounds on 58% shooting, while helping the Memphis Grizzlies start the campaign on a 2-1 record.

Morant was the #2 pick of the stacked 2019 Draft Class, where Zion Williamson was picked by NOLA as their #1 pick. And several analysts and enthusiasts, to date, believe Williamson has been the better player among the two former AAU teammates. However, judging his recent performances, analyst Chris Broussard names the Memphis guard as the “real jewel” of the 2019 class.

“Ja Morant is exciting, a highlight machine and productive”: Chris Broussard

After Morant’s 40-point, 10-assists double-double performance against the Lakers on Sunday night, Broussard has some huge compliments for Ja. And while lauding the 2020 ROTY, Chris even named him as the “real jewel” of the 2019 Draft Class.

“Look, yesterday Ja Morant was on the floor with four top 75 of all time. And I know this is blasphemous, but I think… he looked like the best player on the floor. 40 points, 10 assists and the fact that he missed the potential game-tying free throw with 1.9 seconds, even that didn’t take away how great Ja Morant was.

Ja Morant is the real jewel of the 2019 Draft. And this is no shade in Zion Williamson, his former AAU teammate who went #1 in the draft. When Zion plays and is healthy, he is tremendous, alright. But, we know there are questions about his health and just about his playing weight. Even when Zion plays though, Ja has more of an impact on the game. Ja – 19 points, 7 assists a game for his first two years. And here is the thing – they’re leading to wins. For him to lead the Grizzlies to the playoffs last year… even Steph Curry didn’t do that in the deep West.

Ja has picked it up even this year. Look, obviously he won’t continue at this rate. But 35 points, 8 assists, 58% shooting through the first three games, one of the victories over the Clippers… this dude is the truth.

And here’s the final thing guys – even though Zion is the one who is the most known for dunks, I would bet money in a slam dunk contest on Ja Morant. So, he’s exciting, he’s a highlight machine, he’s productive and he’s leading his team to victories. Ja Morant – the real jewel of 2019.”

Even though the Grizzlies aren’t exactly the title contenders, Ja Morant could really lead them to be a deep playoff run this postseason.