“Warriors had Nikola Jokic in HELL!”: Nuggets star seen ABSOLUTELY EXHAUSTED on bench during Warriors’ rampage in game-1

Clip shows just how difficult game-1 against the Warriors really was for Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets got wiped out during game-1 against Jordan Poole and the Warriors. And right now, if we’re being honest, there seems to be no sign of that changing at all.

The Warriors were untouchable. Their ball movement was impeccable as ever, their defense only kept improving with time. And of course, the likes of Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson got really, really hot, while others on the team hit tough shots at key times as well.

With just how brilliantly Golden State was playing, if Denver had any chance to win, it was if Nikola Jokic needed to play out of his mind to be able to pull it off. And while the man couldn’t quite pull it off, a certain clip on NBA Twitter shows just how hard the man tried. And boy did he try his darndest!

With all that being said, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Jordan Poole and the Warriors snatched the Nuggets’ soul”: Kendrick Perkins gives STRONG yet weirdly appropriate statement during game-1 of first-round series

Nikola Jokic shown absolutely drained of all energy on the bench during game-1 of Nuggets vs Warriors

Nikola Jokic may be a brilliant player, but he is only one man. And there is only so much one man can do.

During this game, he recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, while shooting 48% from the field. On any other day, these stats would be something to be proud of. But the fact of the matter is, they don’t even come close to reflecting the truth.

Instead, well, this video comes far closer to it. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Warriors got that boy in hell tonight pic.twitter.com/3rCQXtwqZf — Joog Knight (@SincereBC) April 17, 2022

This video tells you a lot of what you need to know. It tells you how little help the Joker has right now. It tells you how the Warriors hunted him on almost every switch while he was on defense. And most of all, it may just be an indicator of just how this series will turn out.

Not the best of omens for fans of the Denver Nuggets.

Also Read: “Jordan Poole, are you gonna give Steve Kerr a hard time about starting lineup? No comment”: Warriors’ young star slyly answers question after dropping 30 on the Nuggets