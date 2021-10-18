“Devin Booker and Diana Taurasi both failed to bring the championship to their city”: NBA Twitter mocks the two Phoenix teams as the Mercury lose the WNBA Finals to Candace Parker and co.

Losing Game 4 80-74 against Candace Parker’s Chicago Sky, the Phoenix Mercury lose the WNBA Finals 3-1. Fans troll Phoenix as Phoenix Suns too lost their NBA Finals.

These past NBA playoffs, we saw the Milwaukee Bucks put up an impressive come-from-the-back victory to defeat Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s Phoenix Suns to win their organization’s first-ever championship in 5 decades.

Just when the city of Phoenix was finally getting over their tragic NBA Finals loss, Candace Parker and her Chicago Sky team managed to rub salt into their wounds by defeating Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury 3-1 to win the WNBA Championship.

In a WNBA Finals series that wasn’t as closely fought as everyone expected it to be, behind Kahleah Copper’s 17 points, 5.5 rebounds Finals MVP performance, Chicago won their maiden WNBA title, preventing the Mercury to lift their franchise’s 4th championship.

The Chicago Sky are the 2021 WNBA champions! 🏆 They’ve secured their first championship in franchise history! pic.twitter.com/vgnb0tTpXJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2021

NBA Twitter trolls both – the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for losing their respective finals

Sadly both the Phoenix teams lost their respective finals. Instead of congratulating them for reaching the finals and appreciating their performance, heartless fans were mocking the teams for their “failure”.

Damn. Phoenix lost the NBA Finals and the WNBA Finals — Moderna Maestro (@dadjr84) October 17, 2021

Welcome to Arizona sports where everything seems good but then goes to shit — 🐒🦧🦍 (@Omartinez4244) October 17, 2021

Phoenix been catching Ls since this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DT0DcBaL5C — Star Badger (@SoReady4Change) October 17, 2021

Even though the two teams didn’t win the championship, it was a valiant effort by both of the teams making the finals. Sure, it is unfortunate Phoenix basketball had to suffer back-to-back finals losses within the span of 3 months.