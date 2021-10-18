Basketball

“Devin Booker and Diana Taurasi both failed to bring the championship to their city”: NBA Twitter mocks the two Phoenix teams as the Mercury lose the WNBA Finals to Candace Parker and co.

“Devin Booker and Diana Taurasi both failed to bring the championship to their city”: NBA Twitter mocks the two Phoenix teams as the Mercury lose the WNBA Finals to Candace Parker and co.
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"You asked me for another 'Kobeism' this morning, and I asked you to play Gigi’s way": How Vanessa Bryant helped Chicago Sky star Candace Parker win the 2021 WNBA Championship
Next Article
“Does Kevin Durant not know he’s the snake he been talking about?!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Nets superstar for his recent-most ‘Squid Game’ related tweet
NBA Latest Post
“Does Kevin Durant not know he’s the snake he been talking about?!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Nets superstar for his recent-most ‘Squid Game’ related tweet
“Does Kevin Durant not know he’s the snake he been talking about?!”: NBA Twitter mocks the Nets superstar for his recent-most ‘Squid Game’ related tweet

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant attracts hate on his recent-most tweet related to Netflix’s popular…