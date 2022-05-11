“Devin Booker, do you mean the ‘Chris Paul special’?”: NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his ‘Luka Special’ in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5

Suns star Devin Booker gets trolled by NBA Twitter for his in-game antics, as he tries to imitate Mavs’ Luka Doncic

The Phoenix Suns were back at home tonight, hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 5. After losing both the games in Dallas, the Suns looked like a different team back home. They took down the Mavericks 110-80.

The Suns completely dominated the Mavs on the glass. They had 50 rebounds compared to the Mavs, outrebounding them 12-6 on the offensive glass. They also restricted the Mavs to just 38% from the field and 25% from the deep.

Devin Booker led the offensive charge for the Suns, scoring 28 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. Deandre Ayton scored 20 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. On the other hand, Luka Doncic with his 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 steals, looked like he was the only one on the Mavs who was comfortable.

Also Read: “Kendall Jenner’s design team decorated Booker’s $3.4 Million mansion!”: Suns’ Devin Booker used his girlfriend’s impeccable taste to style his home

Devin Booker was fouled on a play to the hoop during the game, and we saw him do something he called the ‘Luka Special’.

NBA Twitter roasts Devin Booker for his ‘Luka Special’

During the game, Devin Booker was driving to the hoop and got fouled by Dorian Finney-Smith. To sell the foul as a flagrant foul, Booker stayed on the ground for a while. When he did turn around, he had a goofy smile, and he called the same ‘Luka Special’.

NBA Twitter found the same hilarious but at the same time, they wanted Booker to remember that his teammate, Chris Paul, is the god of flopping.

I think he meant the “CP0 special” because his own TEAMMATE is the biggest flopper of all time pic.twitter.com/XkVirGpONH — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) May 11, 2022

https://t.co/eycGyLP3lE i know that aint who i think it is — Uzair $aleem (@UzairSaleem23) May 11, 2022

Now CP3 is infecting his teammates. Is there a vaccine for flopping? — Ultim8-WaryR (@UWaryr) May 11, 2022

Naaaaa he wrong for this😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/XTuyFb5xLp — ㄅɬ∑Яﾚㄅ – Buns in 6 (@Sterls4TheGirls) May 11, 2022

Also Read: “Kareem handed over reins to Magic, it’s time for Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton to take over”: Charles Barkley says the Suns stars must take more responsibilities off 37-yr-old Chris Paul

I guess the fans knew where Booker is getting his real lessons from. If the Suns continue to dominate the game like they did tonight, the series should be a wrap in Dallas.