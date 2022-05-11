Basketball

“Devin Booker, do you mean the ‘Chris Paul special’?”: NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his ‘Luka Special’ in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5

"Devin Booker, do you mean the 'Chris Paul special'?": NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his 'Luka Special' in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan had cat-quick reflexes and stole the ball; I don’t want no trouble”: Karl Malone denies any notion regarding Jordan fouling him in Game 6 between Bulls and Jazz
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Devin Booker, do you mean the 'Chris Paul special'?": NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his 'Luka Special' in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5
“Devin Booker, do you mean the ‘Chris Paul special’?”: NBA Twitter goes at Suns guard for his ‘Luka Special’ in blowout win against Mavs in Game 5

Suns star Devin Booker gets trolled by NBA Twitter for his in-game antics, as he…