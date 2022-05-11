“Kendall Jenner’s design team decorated Booker’s $3.4 Million mansion!”: Suns’ Devin Booker used his girlfriend’s impeccable taste to style his home

Suns superstar Devin Booker had his house decorated by his girlfriend Kendall Jenner’s designers Clements Design

Getting to the NBA opens up a lot of doors for athletes. From going to college on scholarships and earning nothing yet training all day, the jump to the NBA is a drastic change. Suddenly, the players have a lot of money at their disposal. A lot of the time, players blow through their NBA money and have nothing left for retirement.

Other times, players get reckless with their initial checks, but then learn how to be smart with their money. For Devin Booker, the case was neither of these two. His father played in the NBA, so Booker knew what it was like to be around NBA money.

Also Read: “The $400 ‘Moss Point’ Air Force1 by Devin Booker are also OBJ’s favorite!”: When the Phoenix Suns superstar talked about how he cannot live without his sneakers

Drafted as the 13th pick in the 2015 Draft, Booker was signed on a 4-year, $10 million rookie deal. In 2019, he signed a 5-year, $158 million deal with the Suns. One of the first things he got with the money is his Paradise Valley house. The house set him back $3.4 million.

Devin Booker used Kendall Jenner’s contacts to design his house

Devin Armani Booker. The name in itself reeks of riches and taste. His choices in life reflect the same. From his car collection to his extravagant watches, all reflect his taste. Booker’s girlfriend, Kendall Jenner shares the same taste as well.

When Devin purchased the mansion in Paradise Valley, his beau offered the services of her known designers, Kathleen and Tommy Clements of Clements Design. Tommy and Kathleen have worked on houses for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Jessica Alba, and Jenner’s mother Kris.

Just Devin Booker ( @DevinBook ) being a supportive boyfriend over here with his 818 tequila stash on display. Take a full tour of the @NBA star’s tranquil and stylish Arizona home 👉 https://t.co/Eg8Br7lg2T pic.twitter.com/wZPgtZt0Jm — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) February 8, 2022

Also Read: “Devin Booker is a classy guy with his cars, and on the court” : D-Book’s car collection is something straight out of a vintage car collector’s dream

The 5000 square feet mansion has 4-bedrooms with attached baths, a 4-car garage, a private pool, and a spa. I guess it has enough space if Kendall and Devin ever decide to raise a family.