Devin Booker Injury Report: March 11th Availability Status On The All Star Ahead Of Suns-Cavaliers

Mar 7, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a two-game skid, the Phoenix Suns had a successful two-game period, defeating the Denver Nuggets and the Toronto Raptors in that stretch. However, things took another turn once they suffered a 10-point loss against the Boston Celtics. With hopes to prevent suffering another back-to-back loss, the availability of Devin Booker for tonight’s clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers will be crucial.

Fans of the Phoenix Suns will not be pleased to learn that the franchise has added a total of five players to their latest injury report. The likes of Eric Gordon, Nassir Little, Josh Okogie, and Damion Lee will all be missing tonight’s clash. Fortunately however, Devin Booker has been upgraded to “probable”.

Devin Booker suffered a horrific ankle injury on 2nd March. During the fourth quarter of the close contest between the Suns and the Rockets, Booker stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s foot. After being down on the floor in pain, the guard was taken to the locker room. He was unable to return to the game.

Reports then revealed that D-Book avoided a major injury and was projected to miss seven days. With Booker receiving extra rest after missing the 9th December clash against the Boston Celtics, he will be expected to suit up tonight. It is a good thing too, since the Suns have lost two (per NBA.com) of their last four games without Booker. So, while the Suns star is unlikely to be at full strength in time for the fixture, it is clear his presence has the potential to make all the difference for Phoenix in this massive game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant didn’t disappoint in the absence of Devin Booker

Devin Booker has been one of the most important players on the Phoenix Suns. Averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game (per StatMuse), Booker has been a huge part of the team’s success, with the team having a record of 31-19 when he suits up. However, the All-Star duo of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, individually, haven’t done too badly in the absence of the 27-year-old former Kentucky Wildcat.

Since Devin Booker suffered the ankle sprain, Durant and Beal have collectively averaged 52.8 points per game, as per ESPN. Shifting to the point guard role, Beal has also done a great job in being the team’s playmaker. Averaging 6 assists per game in the last four games as per StatMuse, Frank Vogel has commended the combo guard’s ability to be the floor general.

“There’s also not a lot of point guards around the league that can touch the paint the way he can touch the paint,” added Vogel, as per ClutchPoints.

Beal has also adjusted to the change in role quite well.

“I’ve embraced the role a lot more,” said Beal. “I see it as kind of like a need we that have for the team is our ability to attack the paint, get in the paint.”

It is pretty safe to assume that the Suns could continue playing Beal as their PG even after Booker returns from his injury.