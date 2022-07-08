“Devin Booker is in a f**king tub in the middle of a club after equaling Michael Jordan?!”: Druski is perplexed at 2K cover athlete’s night out shenanigans

Devin Booker makes the 2K cover and gets in a bathtub in the middle of a club as comedian, Druski, films it.

Devin Booker has cemented himself as one of the top guards in the league all before turning 26 years old. The Phoenix Suns wouldn’t have made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 without Booker leading the charge on the offensive end of the floor. Booker has also been a sneaky good defender, eclipsing Chris Paul these last few years.

Him gracing the cover of 2K23 was met with a bit of backlash despite him deserving it in terms of the sheer talent that he possesses. The backlash mainly stemmed from the fact that fans wanted either LeBron James or Michael Jordan to be on the cover given that they both wore 23 and that this is the 23rd installment of the game.

Seems as though this ‘problem’ was solved by 2K as they released their championship edition cover with none other than MJ on the cover.

To celebrate him making the cover of such an iconic video game, Devin Booker hit the club and hilariously had Druski2Funny take a video of him.

Devin Booker gets inside of a bathtub in the middle of a club.

Devin Booker has been a fan of the gaming industry for years on end, indulging in Call of Duty and watching top-tier streamers like ‘Nadeshot’ in his free time. So, making the cover of 2K23 was most certainly a big deal for Book and for good reason as only the best of the best are given such an opportunity.

Of course, celebrations were in order and so he hit the club with Instagram comedian, Drucki2Funny. This led to him filming quite the viral video of the Phoenix Suns guard which showed him dressed in black with sunglasses on, hilariously chilling in an empty bathtub in the middle of a club.

Devin Booker in a bath tub in the middle of the club pic.twitter.com/DZBFyh30cl — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) July 8, 2022

A video like this on Druski’s story is to be expected given his constant, close proximity to superstars in the NBA and guys like Drake and Jack Harlow.