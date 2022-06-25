Basketball

“Devin Booker, you are not going to beat me with my own move!”: When Kobe Bryant was hilariously frank after Suns star tried his trademark fadeaway shot on him

"Devin Booker, you are not going to beat me with my own move!": When Kobe Bryant was hilariously frank after Suns star tried his trademark fadeaway shot on him
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
"The Pistons or Pacers could steal Miles Bridges away from Michael Jordan's Hornets": How the $2.1 billion net worth NBA legend stands to lose his star forward
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Devin Booker, you are not going to beat me with my own move!": When Kobe Bryant was hilariously frank after Suns star tried his trademark fadeaway shot on him
“Devin Booker, you are not going to beat me with my own move!”: When Kobe Bryant was hilariously frank after Suns star tried his trademark fadeaway shot on him

Kobe Bryant was an NBA icon of the 2000s. Bryant‘s iconic status and his signature…