“Kobe Bryant told me to sacrifice what I wanted when dieting and working out”: Devin Booker cut fast-food out of his diet at the Lakers legend’s behest

Devin Booker credits Kobe Bryant for refining his diet and his workout plan after having been in the league for a couple of years.

Devin Booker is one of the few select graduates from the ‘House of Mamba’, graduating under the tutelage of Kobe Bryant. Unlike his mentor, Michael Jordan, Kobe was very open to lending a helping hand to the generation of promising players that came after him.

Guys like Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard were all once challenged by Kobe Bryant to achieve a goal that would cement their legacy amongst some of the greats. They all accomplished what they set out to do, including Devin Booker. For the most part.

Booker and Kobe have been close ever since the former entered the league, with the Lakers legend famously telling Booker to ‘Be Legendary’ and signing the messaging onto one of his shoes. The Suns guard exclusively wears Kobes and has credited him with being one of his foremost mentors during his come-up.

Booker’s respect for the ‘Black Mamba’ goes as far as him publicly scoffing at the comparisons being made between them, definitively saying he is not Kobe Bryant.

Devin Booker opens up about the dietary advice Kobe Bryant gave him.

Athletes need to treat their bodies like a temple as it is the one thing that they need to continue to succeed in their respective field. LeBron James and Russell Wilson spend upwards of a million dollars on their bodies and it seems as though Devin Booker could go down a similar path.

Early on in his career, Kobe Bryant told Devin that he needed to refine his diet to increase his longevity. “My diet hasn’t always been the best,” said Book. “I would gravitate towards fried food like chicken fingers and have my favorite fast-food restaurants lined up on Postmates.”

“Kobe told me there are no steps skipped in achieving greatness at the highest level. In terms of dieting and working out, it’s about sacrifice. You have t sacrifice things you want.”

36-year-old Chris Paul, Booker’s All-Star teammate, is someone who is of a similar mindset, resulting turning vegan. Ever since the drastic change in diet, CP3 has been playing like one of the best point guards in the NBA, even in his mid to late 30s.

Kobe Bryant was notorious for his extreme workout measures, everything from riding a bicycle in the hottest part of the day to wanting to train as early as 4am. It’ll be interesting to see if we start to hear whispers of Devin Booker following suit as he continues his torrid run with the Phoenix Suns.