“Klay Thompson has lost a lot in the last two years”: Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reveals how the splash brother was feeling after win vs Blazers

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr comments on Klay Thompson refusing to leave the bench after game vs Blazers

Klay Thompson could be back out on the court in less than a month. Honestly, it has come to the point that we can’t believe that it is really happening.

As many know, the reason the Splash brother has been out for so long was initially an ACL injury, and later an Achilles tear. Both devastating injuries that are capable of ending entire careers. And yet, here Klay is, sitting courtside, just waiting for the day he can rain down some insane threes on any opponent who dares challenge them.

Many expected the man to be nothing more than anxious to finally return to the court. But, it appears that the player was far, far more emotional than that. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Klay hasn’t left the bench since the game ended pic.twitter.com/9hp3CjErlc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

It is a heart-wrenching moment that reminds every NBA fan that not only are these athletes human but just what the game means to them as well.

After the match against the Blazers, Steve Kerr was asked about his thoughts on Klay and how he was feeling about this whole thing. And frankly, his answer could not have been more revealing.

Steve Kerr reveals just how difficult the last 2 years have been for Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are both known as players that truly enjoy the game over all else. So, frankly, we can’t imagine what a 2-year absence from it must have felt like for either of them.

Thankfully, we have head coach Steve Kerr here to explain it to us. Peep the tweet below.

Steve Kerr talks about how emotional the last couple of years have been for Klay pic.twitter.com/bo8JsIGHOB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 27, 2021

Yep. That sounds about right.

As things stand, the player is set to return sometime around Christmas day. And again, after 2 years of waiting, we can’t wait to see the Splash Brother terrorize teams in the NBA together, once again.

