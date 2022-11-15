“Did Bronny James Ruin LeBron James’ Legacy With ‘Bronald’ Trademark?”: Reddit Ponders Over $10 Million Athlete’s Recent Financial Decision

Strive for Greatness’ LeBron \”Bronny\” James Jr. (0) fights for the ball during the Strive for Greatness and TSF game at the Peach Jam in Riverview Park Activities Center on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Strive for Greatness defeated TSF 72-69. Sports Peach Jam Strive For Greatness And The Skill Factory

Bronny James has made quite a splash on the young athletes front with his recent financial dealings. He signed with both PSD underwear and Faze Clan, endorsing them both and taking on the moniker of ‘Faze Bronny’ while signing with the latter.

Then, just like his father, he would go on to sign an NIL deal with Nike. Nike, whose signature athlete for the past 2 decades has been LeBron James, can now use the Sierra Canyon senior’s name and likeness in any advertising they choose. It’s why he’s been a focal point for the LeBron 20 advertisements.

He’s also shown up alongside the Los Angeles Lakers superstar to promote the newest God of War video game. It’s safe to say that the James family is sowing the seeds for Bronny to take the reins and ascend into superstardom by carrying the family name forth along with his younger brother, Bryce Maximus.

Bronny James trademarking ‘Bronald’ sends Reddit into a stir

Trademark attorney, Josh Gerben of Gerben Law revealed earlier this year that Bronny James had filed a trademark for a variety of names. These names and phrases would be used for a variety of endorsements that carry his name and likeness.

‘Bronny’, ‘BJ Jr.’ and ‘Bronald’ were what made up the words that were trademarked by James and his family. While ‘Bronny’ makes a lot of sense to trademark as that is quite literally his name now for most people as they don’t realize that his name is actually LeBron James Jr, ‘Bronald’ is a bit strange.

The word rolls off the tongue but sounds quite awkward and goofy. Plus, kind of reminds people of Ronald McDonald of McDonald’s. One astute Redditor took it a bit far and suggested that this trademark would actually ruin the 20-year legacy LeBron James has built up.

Will this ruin LeBron James’ legacy?

No. It will not. LeBron James is smart enough to know that ‘Bronald’ is a name you attach to something that’s funny. Perhaps goofier merchandise targeted towards kids who want to rep Bronny James.

One silly trademark will not be ‘the end’ of what the 4x NBA Champion and MVP has built.

