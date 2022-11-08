LeBron James, Who Skipped College For $4.6 Million, Felt Like He Was 18 Upon Visiting Colleges For Bronny James

There can be no denying that LeBron James is the greatest player of the modern era. The man is the most successful player in today’s NBA.

Joining the league straight out of high school, The King has achieved everything in the world of basketball. Although, he doesn’t know what it was like to win the NCAA Championship.

Why? Because LeBron never went to college. But, he did get to feel what a college visit was like when he recs fly accompanied his son Bronny on one.

LeBron James saw an alternate version of himself in Bronny went they went on his first college visit

A while back, Bronny James, LeBron’s eldest son went on his first college visit. Ohio State University played host to the young James as they attempted to make him a Buckeye.

This was a unique experience for the entire James family, as neither LeBron James nor his wife Savannah had been on a college visit before. So when The King saw Bronny in a Buckeyes jersey for the first time, he couldn’t help but see an alternate version of himself.

Bron further described the experience in a recent episode of The Shop. He went so far as to describe themselves as “virgins” to college visiting.

It must have been one heck of a visit if it had The King in awe. Safe to say he’ll be looking forward to going on more.

LeBron once said he would have attended Ohio State if he had chosen to go to college

Perhaps one of the biggest what-ifs in basketball is the case of LeBron James and college. The four-time NBA Champion decided against attending university as he didn’t see any financial gain. However, he has openly admitted that if he did choose to attend he would have probably been an Ohio State Buckeye.

It would have been interesting if LeBron had gone to college. It certainly would have changed the course of NBA history.