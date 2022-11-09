HomeSearch

“This Metaphor is as Weak as Your Crossover!”: Bronny James Mocks LeBron James in His New ‘God of War’ Ad

Raahib Singh
|Wed Nov 09 2022

Credit: Twitter-LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the most popular basketball players in the sport’s history. His fame and popularity have crossed the threshold of his own sport and have made him one of the most popular athletes in the world. LeBron’s popularity may have something to do with his legendary basketball career.

However, it’s not only limited to his achievements on the court. Bron has been a social justice warrior and has often raised his voice against societal wrongdoings. He’s been a part of many business ventures, including Lobos, Fenway Sports Group, and more. Thanks to all of the same, he achieved Billionaire status while he’s still playing in the league.

His son, Bronny James, is no less of a celebrity himself. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16. Recently, LeBron James shared an ad for the upcoming ‘God of War’ sequel, Ragnarok, featuring Bronny as well.

Bronny James mocks father LeBron James in new ad

Just like his son Bronny, LeBron James is a huge fan of video games. Bronny made his name by being associated with one of the biggest e-sports groups, the FaZe Clan. He’s currently a NIL athlete for Nike and Beats By Dre.

As we can see, in the advertisement shared by LeBron, Bronny is sitting right next to his father, who is in a Kratos fit. Bron tried to compare fatherhood to basketball, where one needs to keep adding things to their bag if they need to stay effective.

Bronny wasn’t onboard with what his dad was saying, and he let it be known. He called his father out for the weak metaphor and compared it to his crossover.

“This Metaphor is as Weak as Your Crossover!”

NBA Twitter chimes in and joins Bronny in mocking LBJ

As of late, LeBron has been under a lot of fire. Recently, he dressed up and paid homage to Takeoff. However, while speaking about the same, LBJ might have mixed up some facts, which led people to believe he was lying. They still haven’t let it go, as we could see in the comments of this post.

Well, like all other things, LeBron would just have to wait and let the fans run their cycle of jokes.

