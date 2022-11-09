“This Metaphor is as Weak as Your Crossover!”: Bronny James Mocks LeBron James in His New ‘God of War’ Ad

LeBron James is one of the most popular basketball players in the sport’s history. His fame and popularity have crossed the threshold of his own sport and have made him one of the most popular athletes in the world. LeBron’s popularity may have something to do with his legendary basketball career.

However, it’s not only limited to his achievements on the court. Bron has been a social justice warrior and has often raised his voice against societal wrongdoings. He’s been a part of many business ventures, including Lobos, Fenway Sports Group, and more. Thanks to all of the same, he achieved Billionaire status while he’s still playing in the league.

His son, Bronny James, is no less of a celebrity himself. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated at the age of 16. Recently, LeBron James shared an ad for the upcoming ‘God of War’ sequel, Ragnarok, featuring Bronny as well.

Also Read: Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Lakers Issue Availability Report for the 18x All-Star

Bronny James mocks father LeBron James in new ad

Just like his son Bronny, LeBron James is a huge fan of video games. Bronny made his name by being associated with one of the biggest e-sports groups, the FaZe Clan. He’s currently a NIL athlete for Nike and Beats By Dre.

As we can see, in the advertisement shared by LeBron, Bronny is sitting right next to his father, who is in a Kratos fit. Bron tried to compare fatherhood to basketball, where one needs to keep adding things to their bag if they need to stay effective.

Kratos fit on the court? For sure…. 😤 AND at Bronny’s games!! 🤷🏾‍♂️😜 The axe is going on the road too. 👑 #GodofWarRagnarok #PlayStationPartner @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/ytKzreBNAy — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 9, 2022

Bronny wasn’t onboard with what his dad was saying, and he let it be known. He called his father out for the weak metaphor and compared it to his crossover.

“This Metaphor is as Weak as Your Crossover!”

Also Read: “I don’t get mad, I get even”: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal Harbored Fury After Being Snubbed from the Dream Team with Michael Jordan

NBA Twitter chimes in and joins Bronny in mocking LBJ

As of late, LeBron has been under a lot of fire. Recently, he dressed up and paid homage to Takeoff. However, while speaking about the same, LBJ might have mixed up some facts, which led people to believe he was lying. They still haven’t let it go, as we could see in the comments of this post.

“It’s funny. Lot of people don’t know this, but I’ve always been a huge God of War fan. My rookie year, and you can actually ask anyone that was on that 2004 cavs, I was tryna put the whole damn team on the game.” pic.twitter.com/F81ywRa3dW — ❤️💙 (5-4) (@deeznutz1876) November 9, 2022

“yeah i’m a big fan of god of war. i played it on pc back in the day. oh my bad i meant ps. i knew they were gonna continue the series idk why i just got a feeling.” pic.twitter.com/jS1PYOVHcc — ice ✝ (@SuperIceTea_) November 9, 2022

“I remember it like it was yesterday. I told them why don’t we give Kratos a son? He could act as a companion and add an interesting story aspect” pic.twitter.com/2FaHgZr0Ld — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) November 9, 2022

“and as i was playing God of War, i said to my friend that was with me, i bet Kratos’ son is actually Loki” https://t.co/hj51WjMSyD pic.twitter.com/Lc1GB1owBE — H (@unironicdad) November 9, 2022

“I was actually the one who came up with the name, They wanted to call the game the war god but I said god of war sounds better.” — sebass💎 (@sebasss28955376) November 9, 2022

Well, like all other things, LeBron would just have to wait and let the fans run their cycle of jokes.

Also Read: “Luka Doncic Set to Overshadow Wilt Chamberlain!”: Mavericks Star Primed to Break 60-Year NBA Record