"Did Giannis just cover the whole court... in one dribble?!": Bucks superstar comes up with mind-boggling highlight vs Nuggets, bewildering NBA Twitter

NBA Twitter reacts as Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off an absolutely incredible highlight

Giannis Antetokounmpo really does seem more like a Greek god than a Greek… human.

Despite the Bucks losing 5 of their last 10 games, and 2 of their last 5, the Greek Freak has continued to play on another level.

Through the last 5 games, the man is averaging 31.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals, per game. And frankly, given his form, the rest of the Bucks need to find ways to not only help Giannis but also to turn that form into some damn wins.

Unfortunately, this was something that Milwaukee just couldn’t manage to do, while facing a Nuggets side with no Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. And eventually, they lost this one, with a score of 136-100.

Despite the result of the game though, as he always does, Giannis Antetokounmpo had an absolutely insane little moment. And let’s just say, you’re going to want to see it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes coast-to-coast on just one dribble against the Denver Nuggets

Frankly, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s body should be hailed as a cheat code by the NBA. Any athlete with that body type just shouldn’t even be allowed to play basketball.

We mean… at the end of the day, why the hell is it fair for anyone to be able to do this, anywhere?

Giannis went coast to coast in 1 dribble lmao pic.twitter.com/pVxtDdLiqy — Jake Reetz (@jajareetz) January 31, 2022

As you’d expect, NBA Twitter had quite a bit to say about it.

Wasn’t even close to not being a travel😂 man took 4 steps on the front and back end of the play. Still freaky — Bennett Farrell (@benjifarrell23) January 31, 2022

We will ignore the amount of steps and just enjoy it — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) January 31, 2022

nah its not he took 3 steps 1 is a gather so this is legal — Spyro-Bam Szn 🔜 (@Spyroshorteen) January 31, 2022

He took like 10 steps Lmaooo — mckenzie2k (@mrmckenzie2u) January 31, 2022

Now, we will admit that Giannis Antetokounmpo may have taken an extra step there. But still, the fact that this man can get even remotely as close as he did to the basket on one dribble…that just shouldn’t be possible for a human being.

