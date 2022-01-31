“Evan Mobley can’t play my game better than me, I can’t play his game better than him”: Cade Cunningham shuts down Rookie of the Year comparisons after leading Pistons to a win over surging Cavs

Cade Cunningham was cool as a cucumber when asked about how Evan Mobley and the Pistons rookie measure up with each other.

The Motor City Detroit Pistons are one of the most iconic franchises in the history of sports. Period. This team held the fort down as the class of the NBA in the interim between the Magic-Bird era and the MJ era.

Later on, they also bridged the gap from Jordan to LeBron’s domination of the Eastern Conference, making 6 straight Conference Finals during the mid-00s and winning the 2004 NBA championship.

However, they’ve fallen into the doldrums ever since initiating the Allen Iverson trade for Chauncey Billups. They weren’t able to build any sort of talent pool that could consistently win games for over a decade.

Detroit went into full tank mode during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, offloading veterans Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. Their attempt at bottoming out succeeded as they’ve managed to land one of the best one-and-done talents in NCAA history.

Cade Cunningham went #1 in the NBA Draft last summer. The former Oklahoma Sooners swingman took a few weeks to get used to NBA pace and NBA defenses. However, since then, he’s been the life-blood and driving force of the Pistons.

Since the turn of the calendar year, they’d already won 6 games this month. They added a 7th dub by taking down Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers last night.

Cade Cunningham gives a great answer after being compared to ROTY contender Evan Mobley

Cade Cunningham has proved several times how much of a level head he has on his young shoulders. A morale-boosting victory after 4 straight losses has gotten their record up to 7-9 for 2022. Cade himself is now making serious waves in terms of Rookie of the Year.

However, the 20-year-old father of one is refusing to let the media narratives drive his performances on the hardwood. Cade knows better than to let soundbite hunters take control of how his peers and fans view him.

When asked to compare Mobley’s rather down performance to his own 19-point triple-double, Cunningham had this to say:

“I can’t play Mobley’s game better than him, and he can’t play my game better than me. I just have to focus on myself. … When you focus on the narrative, your mind is not in the right place.”

