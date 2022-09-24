Did J Cole ever have a crush on Nia Long? Twitter wonders after Ime Udoka allegedly cheated with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch

Twitter has spent the entirety of the last day linking J Cole with Ime Udoka’s ‘fiance’ and Hollywood star Nia Long.

Ime Udoka’s actions cannot be condoned. The Boston Celtics’ head coach has sent the Twitter community in frenzy for the last two days.

Undoubtedly the biggest news of the off-season, Udoka’s cheating scandal will have severe repercussions for the team and the coach.

That being said, the nature of the suspension levied on the Boston team’s boss has raised some questions. First and foremost, does breaking the team’s code of conduct warrant such severe punishment?

It seems that there is obviously something more at play than is being let on. Multiple reports suggested that Ime Udoka might have had an affair with Kathleen Nimmo-Lynch. Kathleen is allegedly married to a senior VP named Patrick Lynch.

So, is Udoka being punished for overreaching? Because even an affair, as long as consensual, does not warrant a season-long suspension.

Especially because NBA is not known for such harsh suspensions. For comparison, Ron Artest, now Metta World Peace, was suspended 86 games for a full-on riot.

Though Artest was later proved ‘less’ guilty, his over a season-long suspension still made sense. But the same cannot be said for Ime Udoka’s suspension.

Now, amid the turmoil, Twitter fans have started linking J Cole and Nia Long.

Did rapper J Cole ever have a crush on Nia Long?

J Cole is a global rapper. His fame and artform have reached great heights. But since yesterday, Cole is trending for reasons involving Ime Udoka’s infidelity scandal.

After the news broke, Twitter fans quoted Cole’s song ‘No Role Modelz’ to link him with Nia. The song’s lyrics read:

“My only regret was too young for Lisa Bonet, my only regret was too young for Nia Long. Now all I’m left with is h**s from reality shows, hand her a script the bi**h probably couldn’t read along.”

Now, there is no doubt that fans are overreaching by linking the two. Especially in a time of crisis for the actress. However, Larry King in an interview had once recited J Cole’s lyrics to Nia and this was her response:

“He’s really not too young”

However, Cole is married and has kids with his wife Melissa. It’s hardly unlikely that he has a crush on Nia or wants to date the actress.

But in the spirit of Twitter fans simping for the two, here are the best tweets:

y’all think nia long sent j cole that “hey stranger” text yet? — αииιєМαℓ ヅ (@msannabanana) September 23, 2022

Somebody check on j.cole, nia long said he aint too young and she single now so… — Swalha 🍉 (@itsmeswalha) September 23, 2022

A message to J Cole: Nia Long says your aren’t too young my g. She recently became single. I know your having a busy year & might not have caught this information. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/8RbTv4OeoR — DJ Caesar 🇵🇦🇵🇦🇵🇦 (@DJ_CAESAR) September 22, 2022

