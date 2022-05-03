Basketball

“Did James Harden hit South Beach at halftime of tonight’s Game 1 in Miami? I couldn’t find him in the second half.”: Skip Bayless calls out James Harden for poor showing against the Miami Heat

James Harden looked far from comfortable in Game 1 vs the Miami Heat, scoring just 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting and committing 5 turnovers.
