“Did Kevin Durant really get that jacked?!”: NBA Twitter reacts as a LeBron James-like picture of the Nets star is shared on social media

Kevin Durant really became one of the greatest players of all time, despite being one of the skinniest in NBA history.

It’s true. Despite doing as much weight training as he has so far in his career, the man looks like he doesn’t even know the spelling of dumbbell. Truly, the Nets star puts the ‘slim’ in Slim Reaper.

Given his lack of stacked muscles, he is perhaps one of the only players in the league right now, who hasn’t shown off a body transformation picture over the offseason… or has he?

Well, not him exactly. It seems the people behind ‘Overtime’ were in a very mischievous mood.

Let’s just say, you will never forget the picture they posted of the Durantula.

NBA Twitter reacts as Overtime photoshops Kevin Durant to look like LeBron James

KeBron Durames? Levin Jarant?

Oh sorry, sorry. We trying to come up with a name for the monster we had the… opportunity to witness. And of course, we had to make it a combination of Kevin Durant’s and LeBron James’s names. Why, you ask? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

Haters will say it’s photoshop 😤 pic.twitter.com/1tyOAYbd5C — Overtime (@overtime) September 8, 2021

Exactly.

Now, obviously, this picture is shopped to high heaven. And NBA Twitter not only caught on to it but apparently, they had some jokes to share as well. Here are just some of the reactions.

Oooooooooo u just exposed the post. — Monty4Prez (@MontyBryan3) September 9, 2021

I guess this is me then pic.twitter.com/sQ4HgeCEI9 — District of Buckets (@BucketsDistrict) September 9, 2021

I think they photoshoped LeBron’s shoulders on him .. 🤣 — weeziebleu (@weeziebleu) September 9, 2021

He’s definitely getting a random drug test tomorrow — The Goose Collector (@B__Rad_is_Rad) September 8, 2021

All other NBA players are probably breathing a sigh of relief, thinking it’s photoshopped. But, if this image were to ever reflect reality, we might have to end the GOAT debate with neither LeBron James and Michael Jordan claiming victory.

