“What is the Charlotte Hornets’ starting lineup going to look like next season?!”: Clips release of LaMelo Ball and his teammates hosting some electrifying runs in Miami

LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and other Hornets players decide to play together in Miami ahead of the upcoming NBA season

LaMelo Ball and the Hornets were quite the team to watch last season.

It was almost unanimously agreed that Charlotte was perhaps the most fun team to watch, out of all in the NBA. And not only that, but they were competitive as well, and beat some really good teams during the regular season.

Of course, there was a disappointing end to the season. Despite making the play-in tournament, the team failed to capitalize on it and missed out on the postseason completely.

Next season is a new one though, where everything is reset. And with the Hornets acquiring the likes of Oubre, Plumlee, Bouknight, and Jones, this team is looking very, very interesting.

But, with so many new players, you need to build chemistry for it to work. And it seems the players on this team had exactly that worry in mind. And recently, they decided to do something about it.

Also Read: NBA fans look back at relationship ruckus involving pop stars and LeBron James’ Cavs sidekick

Clips leaked of LaMelo Ball and other Hornets players hosting runs in Miami

No, don’t worry. This is not a trade or free agency rumor.

It seems that most of the Charlotte Hornets players just up and decided to come together and go to Miami. And while we’re sure they’re enjoying the city as well, they’re clearly not skipping practice either. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Everybody in the clip is looking pretty sharp. LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr., in particular, looked impressive, with the latter even looking confident while shooting his three-point shot.

But, these are only highlights. Will this franchise be able to perform when the chips are down, and it matters most? Or will they merely retain their position as nothing more than a team that’s fun to watch?

Only time will tell.

Also Read: NBA Reddit melts down in response to throwback post to Chicago-born musician’s magnum opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy