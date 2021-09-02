“Did LaMelo Ball really get Ana Montana pregnant?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after 32-year-old Instagram model claims the Hornets ROTY to be the father of her unborn child

Recently, an Instagram model, Ana Montana hinted that she was pregnant. The 32-year-old claimed that Hornets ROTY LaMelo Ball is the father of her unborn child.

LaMelo Ball is easily one of the most entertaining players to watch. Due to his captivating style of play, Ball has made himself a must-watch for every basketball enthusiast. Despite having one of the most untraditional routes to the league, Melo has been superseding all the surreal expectations set for him.

Ball really had a phenomenal season this past 2020-2021 campaign. The Hornets guard managed to average 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds on an efficient 43.6/35.2/75.8 shooting split. Playing 51 games of the shortened 72-game season, the 6-foot-6 guard defeated Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to win the 2021 Rookie of the Year honours.

However, that wasn’t the only success the 20-year-old saw this past year. While LaMelo was on a tear on the court, off-the-court too, the youngest Ball brother was a real player. A few months back, the #3 pick of the 2020 Draft was seen going out with Teanna Trump (an adult movie actress). Rumours also had it that while “seeing” Trump, the 2021 ROTY was also going out with Instagram model Ana Montana.

NBA Twitter goes berserk after Ana Montana claims LaMelo Ball is the father of her unborn child

Recently, Ana Montana revealed she might be pregnant. And the 32-year-old also try to claim that LaMelo was the father of her unborn child. For the past few days, Ana has been trying way too hard to prove to the world how she is in a serious relationship with Melo.

While LaMelo hasn’t openly stated his relationship status with Montana yet, the fact that he has often been spotted with the IG model makes several people believe that the professional athlete could very well be the father of her child.

As soon as the rumours went viral on social media, NBA Twitter immediately blew up. While several NBA fans seemed disappointed in LaMelo for not taking his father’s advice on “h*es”, there were also a few who sympathised with the young prodigy for falling into this “mess”.

Watch 32-Year-Old Ana Montana Imply She’s Pregnant and 20-Year-Old LaMelo Ball is The Father; How She Thanks GOD For Potentially Securing The Bag Even Though Melo Hasn’t Claimed Her Publicly (Deleted Receipts-IG-Tweets) https://t.co/llQQN1k91Y pic.twitter.com/1Vw7RoSRGD — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 1, 2021

These are predators.. Ain’t no way around it https://t.co/E5J08MhjOg — Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) September 2, 2021

It’s nuts that this is really some women’s ultimate goal, get knocked up by a pro athlete so they don’t have to work in life — Struggling Millennial (@MrImperFections) September 1, 2021

Lavar literally warned him too. If this is true it’s on him. https://t.co/WhbwAIQBBY — Make Sammy Sosa Black Again (@WilliamATyler) September 1, 2021

