“Kevin Love do have some pretty eyes”: Charles Barkley declares his man-crush on the former NBA champion

Charles Barkley declares his man-crush on Kevin Love by complimenting his pretty eyes.

There is no doubt that Charles Barkley is one of the most entertaining television personalities. The former Phoenix Veteran has carved his own niche in the field of sports broadcasting.

After having a decorated NBA career, the 11x All-Star tried his stint in broadcasting, with the show Inside the NBA that was a runaway success. Barkley and the makers of the show are often seen doing the most bizarre things.

Cop-panelists Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith have often poked fun at Barkley for his man-crush on Cavs forward Kevin Love. Thus when Love met the TNT crew for a post-match interview during the 2017 NBA Finals. Chuck couldn’t help but ask Love what he felt about the entire situation.

As the 5x All-Star joins the TNT crew after a Game Four in the 2017 Finals, Shaq and Chris Webber are seen engaging in a hilarious banter surrounding Barkley’s man-crush.

Charles Barkley compliments Kevin Love’s eyes.

During the segment, Barkley asks Love about what he feels about his man-crush on him. The co-panelist on the Chris Webber is seen shouting kiss cam that has everyone crack up during the segment.

O’Neal doesn’t waste a second joining the banter saying,

How do you outlook pass like that Kevin. Its so beautiful

“Now that I’m close to him, he does have pretty eyes…” Chuck’s bromance with Kevin Love continues 😂 pic.twitter.com/qxC3LkZEbX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 10, 2017

Barkley sends everyone into complete hysteria when he complements the Cavs forwards’ eyes.

But now that I’m close to him, he do have some pretty eyes, said Barkley.

The situation has Kevin Love embarrassed, who too joins the banter as he cannot help but acknowledge the sense of humor of the panel.