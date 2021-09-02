“LeBron James should just sign DeAndre Jordan already!”: Eastern Conference Executive mocks the Lakers by calling them the NBA’s retirement home

An Eastern Conference Executive mocks LeBron James and the Lakers for their offseason business and says they should buy DeAndre Jordan too

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say LeBron James and the Lakers have essentially hit the reset button this offseason.

After seeing little success with their last season’s roster, the franchise has shipped several players out. In exchange, they brought in Russell Westbrook, and a plethora of 3-and-D players to support their now completed big three.

If there is one doubt about the team though, it is their age. The roster only has three players under the age of 30. And most that are over that mark, are on the wrong side of 32, meaning they’re either in the latter part of their prime or completely past it.

This has led many in the NBA community to ridicule the Lakers, calling the franchise a retirement home. And it seems that doesn’t change with the NBA executives as well.

What do we mean, you ask? Well, let’s get into it.

Eastern Conference executive says LeBron James should enchant DeAndre Jordan to join him, and convert completely to be an AARP squad

Like many on the current Lakers’ roster, DeAndre Jordan isn’t exactly very young anymore. The Brooklyn Nets star is now 32-years-old and very clearly past his prime.

With that context, here is how an East Conference Executive chose to mock the Lakers.

“I hope the [Brooklyn] Nets buy him out so he can join the Lakers’ AARP squad,” an Eastern Conference executive said… Better yet, the LAARP. I’ve never seen a roster like this.”

The salt is strong with this one.

For those wondering, AARP refers to the American Association of Retired Persons. So you know, just the old age joke again.

Come on! If you want to roast the Lakers, do it, but at least be original about it!

