“Did Stephen Curry get scared of LeBron James and do that?!”: Warriors superstar registers an embarrassing highlight in season opener against the Lakers

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shows off a Shaqtin’ A Fool moment in the season opener against the Lakers

Stephen Curry can do a lot of things.

His finishing around the rim is amongst the best in the league. He can make plays for others pretty well. His handles are pretty good too. And of course, as we all know, the man can shoot it just a tad bit… better than anyone else in the history of the game.

Now, this is a list of things that any NBA player would be more than happy to have. However, this apparently just isn’t quite enough for the Warriors star. The Chef wants just a little bit more from his NBA life than being one of the most offensively skilled players the game has ever seen.

No, no, no, he also wants to be able to wind it up and throw down a Giannis-type monster dunk. But the thing is… not all dreams can become reality. And we saw what that mean for Curry in perhaps the most hilarious way possible.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith re-iterates his faith in the Splash Brothers and Golden State

Stephen Curry hilariously botches an open opportunity for perhaps the most embarrassing dunk attempt in NBA history

Usually, Stephen Curry’s decision-making and shot selection are impeccable. You rarely see the man do something that he doesn’t need to do, especially during close games.

Against the Lakers though, during the 2021-22 season opener, let’s just say the man decided to act a bit out of character. Peep the clip in the tweet below.

Jokes aside though, even before this attempt, the Warriors star had been struggling during the game. He had shot just 2 of 8 from the field. That isn’t exactly at the level we have come to expect from the player.

Against the Lakers, you have to take all the chances you can get.

Also Read: Charles Barkley argues with Shaq as he lists his Top Lakers’ centers of All-Time