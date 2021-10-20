“Shaquille O’Neal, you aren’t better than Wilt Chamberlain!”: Charles Barkley argues with Shaq as he lists his Top Lakers’ centers of All-Time

NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley argues with Shaquille O’Neal on his Top 3 Lakers Bigs of All-Time list as Inside the NBA resumes on TNT

NBA Basketball is back! Giannis Antetokounpo and his Milwaukee Bucks beat Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets for the ’21-22 Tip-Off. Stephen Curry and his Warriors make their way to Los Angeles to meet LeBron James and the Lakers for the second matchup of the night.

With NBA basketball comes the NBA talk shows. One of the fan favorites, Inside the NBA is also back! Ever since the NBA headed to its Finals, Inside the NBA has been off-air. The audience really missed the pairing of Shaquille O’Neal with Charles Barkley. The duo did not disappoint. It did not take them long to start mocking each other and begin arguments.

Shaquille O’Neal lists himself above Wilt Chamberlain

On Inside the NBA, Ernie Johnson asked former Laker Shaquille O’Neal to list his top Lakers centers of all-time. Shaquille O’Neal thought for a second, and then listed:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Me(Shaquille O’Neal) Wilt Chamberlain

Listening to his list, Charles Barkley couldn’t help but laugh and disagree. He said,

“YOU’RE NOT BETTER THAN WILT. STOP IT!”

Shaq tried making his case and saying that he had 4 rings.

Chuck cut him off and said,

“STOP IT! STOP IT! IT’S THE FIRST NIGHT AND YOU’RE ALREADY GETTING PETTY!”

These kinds of interactions between the two NBA Legends are what the fans of the show were waiting for, and they did not make us wait for long!

The Los Angeles Lakers have had quite some great players in their history, and some excellent big men too. While Wilt Chamberlain is one of the best bigs in NBA History, his time with the Lakers were his final years in the league. Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal played his peak years in LA.

While Chuck may not agree, but Shaq was right to make his list the way he did.