“One lay-up and they treat me like Luka Doncic”: J Cole shows love to the Mavericks All-Star on his newest feature ‘Scared Money’ with YG and Moneybagg Yo

J Cole shouts out Luka Doncic on ‘Scared Money’ with YG and Moneybagg Yo following the Mavericks superstar making an All-Star team.

Luka Doncic, though he had a slow start to this ‘22 NBA season, has been balling out as of recent. He started the year off with a dip in averages across the board along with efficiency but in the last 15 games, has started to put up ‘vintage’ Doncic numbers, all while the Mavs become the number 2 defense in the league.

His All-Star nod for this season as well was well warranted as he’s averaged 26.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in the 38 games that he’s played. While he’s become an icon on the court, he’s become a fan favorite off of it as well.

Most notably, the hip-hop scene has become enamored by the Slovenian forward, with rap stars like Cardi B and J Cole showing him love on social media and in songs.

J Cole in particular, seems to have built a solid relationship with Luka Doncic in the mere 3 years that he’s been in the league.

J Cole gives a shout out to Luka Doncic on his latest song.

Everything from J Cole dapping Luka Doncic up 4 times at All-Star weekend to him saying he’s one of his favorite young players, the two are on great footing with one another. The latest example of this is Cole shouting out Luka on a bar in a feature for YG’s ‘Scared Money’.

“One lay-up and they treat me like Luka Doncic,” said Cole at the 1:17 mark of the song. This isn’t the first time that he’s shown love to the Mavericks as he once said, “Shout out Oak Cliff, I’m bout to fly to Dallas Decade from now, I might buy the Mavericks, what up Mark Cuban?”

Luka Doncic is one of many basketball players to appear in songs. This time, J Cole featured the Slovenian in his new song ‘Scared Money’ 🎶👀 pic.twitter.com/b3XeC0TOfW — BasketNews.com (@BasketNews_com) February 5, 2022

Doncic acknowledged the ‘Scared Money’ bar as he took to Instagram to repost the Mavericks page’s post about the same.