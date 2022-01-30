“Did the NBA leak LaMelo Ball’s All-Star status?!”: Fans of the Hornets star go crazy as NBA TV clip confirms that he has acquired one of the reserve spots for the 2022 All-Star game

The NBA may just have revealed a certain secret about Hornets star LaMelo Ball, far before it was supposed to come out

LaMelo Ball has been having a pretty good season, right?

He is currently averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 42.3% from the field, and 36.0% from beyond the arc. More than the numbers though, whether he is having a good shooting night, or a bad one, the Ball brother always shows up for his team.

If he isn’t scoring as well as he can, he instead focuses on getting his teammates easy buckets and works on the defensive end as well. He averages 1.5 steals per game for his efforts.

For countless fans, this alone is enough for the man to make his first All-Star team, while others obviously feel otherwise. And so, amid all their argument, it has gotten a bit too cloudy, to accurately predict what the real answer is… or has it?

Well, let’s just say, a major mistake by NBA TV has every single fan, absolutely buzzing.

LaMelo Ball may have been confirmed to be an All-Star by NBA TV

Oh yeah. It may have finally happened.

Even the biggest fans of LaMelo Ball had doubts about if the man could truly be an All-Star. At the end of the day, each conference only allows 4 guards. Out of these 4, 2 are officially taken by DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young.

With only 2 spots left, fans took a look at the voting results, and it was starting to look like a case for ‘close but no cigar!’.

Three voting groups determined the starters: • Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

• Media panel 25%) Complete voting results here: https://t.co/h4VCEaRwVR Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position. pic.twitter.com/W6An0FhzgY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2022

According to these results, Zach LaVine and James Harden were set to take one of the All-Star reserve spots. But… then NBA TV released a video for LaMelo Ball’s highlights. And let’s just say, there is a part you’re going to want to see.

NBATV may have leaked LaMelo Ball’s All-Star status 👀 (h/t @LeagueAlerts ) pic.twitter.com/JCqi2B0QhV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 29, 2022

In case you didn’t see it in the clip, replay it, and keep watching the bottom left corner of the screen.

Did you see the ‘1 x All-Star’?

Just a reminder, this was on NBA TV, an official NBA service. For them to even plan to put this out alone means a lot.

Add to that the fact that James Harden is currently nursing a hand injury, and you have a 20-year-old LaMelo Ball at the All-Star game.

This may be a bit early, but congrats to Melo, and all the supporters he has around the world.

