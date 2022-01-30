“Geez, my flight to LA was so long that it lasted the entirety of Tom Brady’s first retirement”: People around the world including NBA stars react to NFL GOAT’s retirement news only to find out it was just a hoax

Tom Brady’s retirement news might just have been a hoax but it gave the trailer of what social media will look like if he did retire.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback makes his decision to retire official, it will end a storied career that spanned three different decades.

Saturday evening, some sources, including ESPN, reported that the 44-year-old has decided to hang his boots up once and for all. Even his teammates Chris Goodwin and Mike Evans wished the Brady for it, with the latter deleting his post.

The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022

Twitter went on tribute frenzy after the news broke, making fans and athletes across many sports believe the former Patriots QB has called it a day. NBA stars including James Harden, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and many others all reacted to the news.

🐐 it was a honor https://t.co/se4IamYa2R — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 29, 2022

Only to find out this isn’t the day yet.

Tom Brady hasn’t decided on retirement sending Twitter on fire, again.

As it turns out, Tony Romo stood correct in saying Tom should take a break as NBA legend Michael Jordan did in 1993 just to come back within 2 years to win 3 more titles, Bulls’ second three-peat in 8 years.

But this Brady retirement could turn out to be the shortest retirement of all time, as Tom Brady Sr. has said the GOAT is still thinking about his decision and that these are all false reports, again setting Twitter on fire.

Tom Brady’s father says Brady has NOT made a final decision yet on his retirement, per @MikeGiardi pic.twitter.com/rqbjJZjeaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2022

Geez, my flight to LA was so long that it lasted the entirety of Tom Brady’s first retirement. (I would still guess he’s retiring, but funny to sign back on to all the confusion. Who knows? Those Michigan guys are mysterious.) — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady in three years pic.twitter.com/hPcVrUs0Ok — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 29, 2022

If Brady just tweets the Wolf of Wall Street video with no caption I will ascend to the heavens in a pillar of fire — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 29, 2022

I bet Giselle told Tom Brady to do the dishes and he unretired — Jason Huber (@_JasonHuber) January 29, 2022

Brady to Schefty and Jeff Darlington pic.twitter.com/KaYt4CV0jE — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 29, 2022

This might or might not be the last season Brady plays in NFL, his decision to retire will not be putting a dent on the resume he has built in well over 20 years.