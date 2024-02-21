“Did the Tiger Woods Fist Pump!”: Chris Paul and Stephen Curry Recall Rookie Brandin Podziemski Beating Them in ‘King of the Court’

Brandin Podziemski has emerged as one of the best players from the 2023 draft class. While fans have discovered Podziemski’s talents over the past few months, the players of the Golden State Warriors learned about the rookie’s potential even before the campaign tipped off. By defeating Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, Podz established his presence in the team.

In The Athletic’s recent feature on Brandin Podziemski, Anthony Slater narrated several stories from the youngster’s rookie campaign. As detailed by Slater, the 6ft 5” guard proved his worth during the preseason camp by defeating two of the greatest point guards of all time – Stephen Curry and Chris Paul – ever in a “King of the Court” style one-on-one contest.

Slater detailed how Podziemski was also chirping at the two future Hall-Of-Famers. While CP3 remembered the Tiger Woods-style fist-pump that the 20-year-old did, Steph recollected how the latter was not afraid to taunt the veterans. Anthony Slater wrote:

The rookie was giving it to two of the greatest to ever do it at the point guard position and alerting anyone within earshot of the damage. “He did the Tiger (Woods) fist-pump,” Paul said, shaking his head. “‘Let’s f—g go!’” Curry remembers him taunting. “That was hilarious.”

Despite being the youngest player on the Golden State Warriors roster, the Southpaw plays with a tremendous amount of courage, putting his body on the line on every single play. Having a fearless mentality and not being afraid to call out his teammates is something that the Warriors have appreciated and benefitted from massively this season. ‘Podz’ is now a key member of the Warriors’ rotation, and is even started by head coach Steve Kerr on occasion. And it’s hard not to give credit to his unyielding confidence for the same.

Brandin Podziemski called out Draymond Green for a turnover

Draymond Green is the leader of the Golden State Warriors, who often gives his piece of mind to players when he feels fit. However, Green was on the receiving end when Brandin Podziemski was frustrated with the defensive specialist’s costly turnover.

During a scrimmage, Podz’s side lost a game due to Dray’s mistake. Despite being a rookie, the combo guard decided to speak up and call the four-time champ out.

“We can’t have a turnover for game!” Podziemski told Green. “You cannot turn the ball over for game.”

Since taking on the leadership role for the Bay Area side, Green hasn’t had any player, let alone a rookie, address him that way. However, the four-time All-Star wasn’t hurt. Instead, he appreciated Brandin and asked him to speak up “all the time”.

“I was like, ‘OK, cool, you got it. No problem,’” Green said. “Here we are playing a pick-up game, a game to get me ready and he’s yelling at me. That to me said a whole lot. I was like, ‘You know what? No problem. But make sure you speak up like that all the time.’”

Brandin Podziemski has proven to be a crucial player for Steve Kerr. After taking a few months to find his rhythm, averaging 6 points, 2.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds in October and November, Kerr increased the youngster’s minutes from December onwards.

He’s even started 14 games this season and has been an asset on both ends of the floor. For the season, he’s averaging a staggering 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Even after Chris Paul makes his return to the lineup from injury, Podz gives the Warriors the luxury of having three playmaking guards on the roster.

Brandin Podziemski will play a crucial role in the remainder of the season as the Warriors make a playoff push.