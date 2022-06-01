“LeBron James quotes Barack Obama, advocates for gun control after a mass shooting in Texas”: The Laker superstar looks to use his platform to lead the change

LeBron James has a huge following on Twitter. One tweet from him can be very influential. Especially if it pertains to gun laws.

The social justice barometer continues to rise for LeBron James. The Lakers superstar uses his Twitter to advocate for social change and this time, he is in the right corner.

Just a few days ago there was another school shooting in Texas and by the looks of it, people are fed up. The slaughter of innocent children is something that should be condemned everywhere.

Yet, in the United States guns are seen as a right. There is no sovereign state on the planet that advocates the harboring of weapons as much as the United States and perhaps, therein lies the problem.

LeBron James is a father to three young children. His youngest daughter is seven years old. She is just starting out school and it is right for a parent to be concerned. And a powerful parent he is.

The most popular player in the NBA, LeBron’s actions are echoed and repeated throughout the league and the fraternity. Whenever he says something it attracts attention.

As a parent, when he speaks about gun control, it is warranted.

🤔. “In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it.”–Barack Obama https://t.co/2chzzNfrjX — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2022

LeBron James quotes Barack Obama saying that people who truly love the country can change it!

James believes that it is time for a change, actionable change. Not just talk but time to put in the work. Judging by the looks of his quoted tweet, he believes that boycotting the school system until they amend the laws is the way forward.

We think he might be right on this one. How long will people stand on the sideline? Will there be a reprimand for the right to arms?

We hope so. It is time to bring real change. How long will innocent kids pay the price for an archaic law that has no place in today’s society?

As LeBron quoted, “In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it!” and it is time for a change.

